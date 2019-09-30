Henriette Huldisch Named Chief Curator of Walker Art Center in Minneapolis

LIZ LARNER

After starting as director of the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis this past January, Mary Ceruti has made her first major hire. Henriette Huldisch, the current director of exhibitions and curator at the MIT List Visual Arts Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has been named the Walker’s chief curator and director of curatorial affairs. She will begin at the Walker on January 6.

“Since the beginning of my career I have watched the trailblazing programs at the Walker with admiration,” Huldisch said in a statement. “I am truly thrilled now to join the institution and help move forward this legacy of innovative and forward-thinking exhibition making together with Mary Ceruti and the Walker’s staff.”

Huldisch has been at MIT since 2014, and has, in that time, curated a number of shows, including, most recently, an Ericka Beckman survey and the acclaimed exhibition “Before Projection: Video Sculpture 1974-1995.” (That latter exhibition traveled to SculptureCenter in New York, where Ceruti was formerly director.) Other curatorial credits at MIT include solo shows for Tala Madani, Edgar Arceneaux, and Rosa Barba, and a survey show about intimacy in contemporary art.

Prior to working at MIT, Huldsich had been a curator at the Hamburger Bahnhof in Berlin and a visiting curator at the Cornerhouse art center in Manchester, England. From 2001 to 2008, she was an assistant curator at the Whitney Museum in New York; for that museum, working with Shamim M. Momin, she curated the 2008 Whitney Biennial.

Ceruti said in a statement, “Henriette has an interdisciplinary perspective, deep knowledge and experience working with living artists. She will provide excellent leadership for our curators as we develop creative, experimental programming that both builds on the Walker’s collection and is responsive to our communities.”