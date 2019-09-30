Kanye West Will Release Film Shot at James Turrell’s Roden Crater, Activists Stage Protest at Ford Foundation, and More: Morning Links from September 30, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
News
A forthcoming IMAX from Kanye West was shot at James Turrell’s Roden Crater. [ARTnews]
John Gerrard is now represented by Pace. [ARTnews]
The president of the patron group Amis du Palais de Tokyo was dismissed after posting threatening comments about Greta Thunberg. [Artforum]
The activist groups No New Jails, Decolonize This Place, and Take Back the Bronx staged a protest outside the Ford Foundation’s headquarters in Manhattan. The action focused on the organization’s president, Darren Walker, who recently wrote a blog post in support of splitting up the Rikers jail complex into four smaller detention centers. [Hyperallergic]
Exhibitions
Kehinde Wiley’s large-scale sculpture Rumors of War was unveiled in New York’s Times Square on Friday. Thelma Golden, director and chief curator of the Studio Museum in Harlem, dealer Sean Kelly, and other art world luminaries were in attendance for the work’s debut. [ARTnews]
“L.A. Blacksmith,” a group show at the California African American Museum, “takes an expansive view of what constitutes blacksmithing…as well as its distinctive sub-Saharan traditions,” writes Christopher Knight. [Los Angeles Times]
In Margate, England, an exhibition at Carl Freedman Gallery features works incorporating stockings and pantyhose by 22 artists, including Louise Bourgeois, Sarah Lucas, and Man Ray. Zoe Bedeaux, curator of the presentation, said, “Tights are the base material, but this show is not about tights.” [The New York Times]
A new installation in the U.K.’s Thetford Forest will feature sculptures, inspired by classical mythology, by Lisa Wright. Designer Tom Piper has created structures that will display Wright’s life-size figures. [The Guardian]
Frieze London
From October 4 to 6, Himali Singh Soin will present a new film commission at Frieze London. The work, titled We Are Opposite Like That II, was informed by her 2017 trip on a sailboat in the North Pole. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]
Film & Photography
Behold photographer Mark Mahaney’s images of Utqiagvik, Alaska, the northernmost city in the United States. “Landing, it looked like we were dropping down onto the moon,” the artist said. [The New Yorker]
“When Dalí and Buñuel made L’Âge d’Or (1930), they wanted to start a riot, and they succeeded, but Joker yearns for little more than a hundred op-ed pieces and a firestorm of tweets,” Anthony Lane writes in his review of the forthcoming film starring Joaquin Phoenix. [The New Yorker]