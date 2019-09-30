Eight New York Artists Win $10,000 Grants Through Closely Watched Rema Hort Mann Foundation Program

COURTESY THE ARTIST

The Rema Hort Mann Foundation in New York has revealed the 2019 winners of its Emerging Artist Grants, which come with $10,000 and are closely watched by dealers, curators, and collectors alike. The foundation, which also facilitates a set of grants for Los Angeles–based artists, has this year awarded funds to eight New Yorkers working in sculpture, film, photography, and other mediums.

Among the winners this year are Autumn Knight, who staged a performance in June as part of the Whitney Biennial, and Elliott Jerome Brown, Jr., whose lush photographs are currently featured in a solo exhibition now on view in New York at Nicelle Beauchene Gallery on the Lower East Side.

Also winning grants this year are Ander Mikalson, Elizabeth Tubergen, Madeleine Hunt-Ehrlich, Rachel LaBine, Sharon Madanes, and Talia Levitt.

The jurors who selected these artists from a pool of 100 who were invited to apply were Jane Panetta, an associate curator at the Whitney Museum and a co-curator of the 2019 Whitney Biennial; Susan Hort, a cofounder of the Rema Hort Mann Foundation; David Humphrey, an artist and Columbia University professor; Daniel S. Palmer, a curator at the Public Art Fund in New York; and EJ Hauser, an artist and a former Rema Hort Mann Foundation grantee.

The foundation’s grants program tends to recognize artists who go on to receive widespread recognition early in their careers. Several artists in this year’s Whitney Biennial, including Korakrit Arunanondchai, Gala Porras Kim, Janiva Ellis, and Maia Ruth Lee, received grants over the past few years from the foundation. This year’s Venice Biennale, now on view in Italy, also includes artists who received Rema Hort Mann Foundation grants early in their careers, such as Arunanondchai and Njideka Akunyili Crosby.