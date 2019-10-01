Preview Frieze London and Frieze Masters 2019

Raoul De Keyser’s (Study for) Notch, 1988, will be on offer in the booth of David Zwirner as part of Frieze Masters.
©RAOUL DE KEYSER/2019 ARTISTS RIGHTS SOCIETY (ARS), NEW YORK/SABAM, BELGIUM/COURTESY RAOUL DE KEYSER AND DAVID ZWIRNER
The 2019 editions of Frieze London and Frieze Masters open to the public in Regent’s Park on Thursday, October 3, with a preview day on Wednesday, October 2. Over 160 international exhibitors will participate in Frieze London, which focuses on contemporary art. In addition to its Main and Focus sections, Frieze London will also feature a new section, Woven, which will spotlight textile works by artists, such as Monika Correa at Mumbai’s Jhaveri Contemporary and Chitra Ganesh at Gallery Wendi Norris of San Francisco. Among the highlights at Frieze London are Valeska Soares at Alexander Gray Associates of New York, Gertrude Abercrombie at New York’s Karma gallery, and Mrinalini Mukherjee at New Delhi’s Nature Morte.
Frieze Masters will brings together some 130 exhibitors, showing everything from medieval art and Old Masters to postwar and contemporary art, and it will include a few newcomers to the fair, including Perrotin, which will show works by Georges Mathieu. Among the highlights at Frieze Masters are Jannis Kounellis at global powerhouse Hauser & Wirth, Richard Hunt at Chicago’s Kavi Gupta, and a mixed-media canvas by the late James Rosenquist at Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac, which has locations in London, Paris, and Salzburg, Austria.
ALL IMAGES: COURTESY THE ARTIST AND THEIR GALLERY; ADDITIONAL CREDITS WHERE NOTED
Skarstedt, New York and London | Frieze Masters
Georg Baselitz, Der Jäger (The Hunter), 1966, oil on canvas.
©2019 GEORG BASELITZ
Venus Over Manhattan, New York | Frieze Masters
Peter Saul, Personal Disease, 1966, acrylic and oil on canvas.
Anthony Meier Fine Arts, San Francisco | Frieze Masters
Josef Albers, Study for Homage to the Square: Red and Violet in Blue, 1959, oil on masonite.
ProyectosMonclova, Mexico City | Frieze Masters
Helen Escobedo, Mecano doble, 1981, lacquered aluminum.
RAMIRO CHAVES
Callisto Fine Arts, London | Frieze Masters
Giovanni Baratta, Mars, 1735–40, white marble oval relief with Bardiglio marble frame.
Acquavella Galleries, New York | Frieze Masters
Marc Chagall, Painter Crucified, 1941–42, pastel and gouache on paper.
Garth Greenan Gallery, New York | Frieze Masters
Howardena Pindell, Tarot: Hanged Man, 1981, mixed media on canvas.
Grosvenor Gallery, London | Frieze Masters
Sayed Haider Raza, L’Oiel, 1992, acrylic on canvas.
Hauser & Wirth | Frieze Masters
Jannis Kounellis, Senza titolo (Untitled), 2003, iron, burlap, wire, and trumpet.
ALEX DELFANNE/©2019 DACS, LONDON
Andrew Kreps Gallery, New York | Frieze Masters
Bruno Munari, Fontana a Ruota, 1958, iron, steel, and plastic.
Shibunkaku, Kyoto | Frieze Masters
Inoue Yūichi, Work B, 1956, enamel and gel medium on Kent paper.
Massimo De Carlo, Milan, London, and Hong Kong | Frieze Masters
Bertrand Lavier, Canon, 1981, acrylic on camera.
Perrotin | Frieze Masters
Georges Mathieu, La bataille de Gilboa, 1962, oil on canvas.
P. ANTOINE/©2019 GEORGES MATHIEU, ADAGP, PARIS, AND DACS, LONDON
Galerie Gilles Peyroulet & Cie, Paris | Frieze Masters
Eileen Gray, Terrace folding chair for Tempe a Pailla, Castellar, 1930–33, painted metallic structure with original blue and white fabric.
Castelli Gallery, New York | Frieze Masters
Robert Morris, Untitled, 1996, felt, metal pipe, and grommets.
Cooper Cole, Toronto | Frieze London
Daniel Rios Rodriguez, Parhelion, 2017, mixed media on panel.
Alexander Gray Associates, New York | Frieze London
Valeska Soares, Doubleface (Permanent Rose/Ultramarine Blue-Phthalo Blue), 2019, oil paint and cut out on vintage oil painting.
©VALSEKA SOARES
Green Art Gallery, Dubai | Frieze London
Ana Mazzei, Us and Them, 2018, 11 puppets made of iron, wood, unﬁred clay, felt, linen, fabric, and painted ceramics.
ALEX WOLFE
Casey Kaplan, New York | Frieze London
Hannah Levy, Untitled, 2019, nickel-plated steel and silicone.
©HANNAH LEVY
Gallery Wendi Norris, San Francisco | Frieze London
Chitra Ganesh, Pussy Riot, 2015, acrylic, faux flower petals, textiles, tinted plastic, rope, broken mirror, faux fur, leather, glitter, and glass on canvas.
Commonwealth & Council, Los Angeles | Frieze London
Nikita Gale, RECEIVERS II, 2019, archival inkjet print.
Jhaveri Contemporary, Mumbai | Frieze London
Monika Correa, Cruella, 1988, warp-dyed cotton yarn and weft-dyed cotton yarn.
MOHAMMED CHIBA
Fortes D’Aloia & Gabriel, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, and Lisbon | Frieze London
Damián Ortega, Monster, 2019, concrete base, metallic structure, scraps and pieces of tiles, clay bricks, and concrete figures.
GERARDO LANDA ROJANO/© DAMIÁN ORTEGA
Karma, New York | Frieze London
Gertrude Abercrombie, Green House and Fence, 1945, oil on masonite.
White Cube, London and Hong Kong | Frieze London
Virginia Overton, Untitled (Quartered Cedar), 2016, eastern red cedar.
CHRISTOPHER BURKE, NEW YORK/©VIRGINIA OVERTON
Galeria Plan B, Berlin and Cluj, Romania | Frieze London
Navid Nuur, The Tuners, 2017, prepared linen canvas, solid marker on stretcher.
TREVOR GOOD
Goodman Gallery, Cape Town, Johannesburg, and London | Frieze London
Yinka Shonibare, Clementia, 2018, fiberglass sculpture, hand-painted with Batik pattern, and steel plinth.
Greene Naftali, New York | Frieze London
Cory Arcangel, idas, 2019, IQDemy Premium UV ink on IKEA LINNMON tabel tops.
Kavi Gupta, Chicago | Frieze Masters
Richard Hunt, Untitled, 1957, welded steel, cottonwood, and fir.
Kalfayan Galleries, Athens and Thessaloniki | Frieze London
Farida El Gazzar, Makette , 2018, acrylic on paper.
Galerie Lelong & Co., New York and Paris | Frieze London
Yoko Ono, A Woman’s Life, 2019, cast block glass, glass-etched green sheet, pigment, screen print.
© YOKO ONO
Lisson Gallery, London, New York, and Shanghai | Frieze London
Susan Hiller, Untitled, 1973, photo booth images.
©SUSAN HILLER
Victoria Miro, London, Venice, and New York | Frieze London
Ilse D’Hollander, Untitled, 1990–91, mixed media on cardboard.
©ESTATE OF ILSE D’HOLLANDER
Nature Morte, New Delhi | Frieze London
Mrinalini Mukherjee, Kusum, 1996, hemp.
P.P.O.W, New York | Frieze London
Betty Tompkins, Censored Painting #2 (Paris 1973 – Instagram 2019), 2019, acrylic on canvas.
Taka Ishii Gallery, Tokyo | Frieze London
Sofu Teshigahara, (Title unknown), ca. 1950s–1970s, wood and brass.
KENJI TAKAHASHI/COURTESY SOGETSU FOUNDATION
Proyectos Ultravioleta, Guatemala City | Frieze London
Hellen Ascoli, Antena, 2017, raw cotton and dyed cotton with indigo textiles woven in waist loom by the artist.
Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac, London, Paris, and Salzburg | Frieze London
James Rosenquist, Floating to the Top, 1964, oil on canvas, with Plexiglas strips, screws, and plastic letters.
©2019 ESTATE OF JAMES ROSENQUIST, LICENSED BY VAGA AT ARTISTS RIGHTS SOCIETY (ARS), NEW YORK
Sadie Coles HQ, London | Frieze London
Sarah Lucas, Red Sky Gha , 2018, C-print.
JULIAN SIMMONS/©SARAH LUCAS
Jack Shainman Gallery, New York | Frieze London
El Anatsui, Delta, 2014, found aluminum and copper wire.
©EL ANATSUI
Sikkema Jenkins & Co., New York | Frieze London
Kara Walker, The White Power ‘Gin / Machine to Harvest the Nativist Instinct for Beneficial Uses to Border Crossers Everywhere, 2019, soft pastel, charcoal, and oil stick on paper; graphite and ink on paper.
Stephen Friedman Gallery, London | Frieze London
Mamma Andersson, The Horizon, Caspar and Me IV, 2009, oil on panel.
© MAMMA ANDERSSON
Stephen Friedman Gallery, London | Frieze London
Tonico Lemos Auad, Paisagem Vermelha, 2019, woven wool and cotton on linen framed in purple heart wood frame.
©TONICO LEMOS AUAD
Thomas Dane Gallery, London | Frieze London
Anthea Hamilton, Mini Folded Wing Moth, 2019, digitally printed plush fabric, printed cotton, and foam.