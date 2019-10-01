Preview Frieze London and Frieze Masters 2019

©RAOUL DE KEYSER/2019 ARTISTS RIGHTS SOCIETY (ARS), NEW YORK/SABAM, BELGIUM/COURTESY RAOUL DE KEYSER AND DAVID ZWIRNER

The 2019 editions of Frieze London and Frieze Masters open to the public in Regent’s Park on Thursday, October 3, with a preview day on Wednesday, October 2. Over 160 international exhibitors will participate in Frieze London, which focuses on contemporary art. In addition to its Main and Focus sections, Frieze London will also feature a new section, Woven, which will spotlight textile works by artists, such as Monika Correa at Mumbai’s Jhaveri Contemporary and Chitra Ganesh at Gallery Wendi Norris of San Francisco. Among the highlights at Frieze London are Valeska Soares at Alexander Gray Associates of New York, Gertrude Abercrombie at New York’s Karma gallery, and Mrinalini Mukherjee at New Delhi’s Nature Morte.

Frieze Masters will brings together some 130 exhibitors, showing everything from medieval art and Old Masters to postwar and contemporary art, and it will include a few newcomers to the fair, including Perrotin, which will show works by Georges Mathieu. Among the highlights at Frieze Masters are Jannis Kounellis at global powerhouse Hauser & Wirth, Richard Hunt at Chicago’s Kavi Gupta, and a mixed-media canvas by the late James Rosenquist at Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac, which has locations in London, Paris, and Salzburg, Austria.

For more of the action going on in London during Frieze, check out ARTnews’s Cheat Sheet.

