Kara Walker Debuts Monumental Fountain in London, Wolfgang Tillmans to Chair ICA London, and More: Morning Links from October 1, 2019

Institutional Politics
“Where do the Mattress Factory and Michael Olijnyk go from here?” Read about how the famed Pittsburgh art space is dealing with the fallout from a controversy over how its director dealt with allegations of sexual misconduct by one employee. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]
The Drawing Center in New York will waive all admission fees for the run of a show about drawings produced by incarcerated artists. [ARTnews]
Following a protest last week outside the Ford Foundation in New York, artists have responded to foundation president Darren Walker’s views on the Rikers jail complex. One artist with work on view at the Ford Foundation Gallery called Walker’s words “concerning.” [ARTnews]
From London…
Kara Walker has debuted her commission for Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall, a fountain sculpture that alludes to a memorial with a colonialist history. “It’s a reversal of the triangle trade, going from America via Africa back to England,” Walker said of her work for the London museum. “Or thinking of it as a different shape—a circle, a cycle.” [The New York Times]
Artist Wolfgang Tillmans is the new chair of the board of the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London. [The Art Newspaper]
…to New York…
Marilyn Minter: “Success is satisfying for a minute, but it doesn’t fill that hole. I think I get that fulfillment from activism.” [The Cut]
Peter Schjeldahl on Richard Serra’s new works at Gagosian gallery in New York: “They poetically rhyme exquisite engineering with brute materiality, élan with solemnity. They jolt you awake.” [The New Yorker]
…and Beyond
Carolina A. Miranda chats with Nayland Blake, who is now the subject of a mid-career survey at the Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles. “It was all this stuff that I made relatively quickly,” Blake said. “It’s interesting to see it turned into history.” [Los Angeles Times]
Heran Sereke-Brhan will be the new director of the D.C. Commission on the Arts and Humanities—the organization’s fourth leader in two years. [Washington City Paper]