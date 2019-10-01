Leonardo DiCaprio Figures in Next Urs Fischer Show at Gagosian Paris: Source

SHUTTERSTOCK

Urs Fischer’s next solo show at Gagosian gallery in Paris, which opens in two weeks, carries a one-word, three-letter title: “Leo.” A source close to the gallery tells ARTnews that the Leo in question is none other than the actor, environmentalist, and noted art collector Leonardo DiCaprio.

Sculptural portraits have been a major part of Fischer’s practice for many years now, and he has depicted as wax candles a cast of characters that includes artist Julian Schnabel, collectors Peter Brant and Dasha Zhukova (for a show titled, simply, “Dasha”), and art dealer Bruno Bischofberger with his wife Yoyo. The source says that the DiCaprio piece is most likely a candle, but that is not definite. (A rep for Gagosian, for the record, has not confirmed the DiCaprio reference, and Fischer could not immediately be reached.)

Fischer, who is 46, is best known for beguiling sculptures that take a formidable array of forms, from shiny mirrored cubes printed with various images, to a house made of baguettes, to a giant clay sculpture of Katy Perry that viewers were allowed to touch and rework when it was displayed in a pop-up space in Manhattan.

The Swiss artist has been on something of a tear lately, mounting two other Gagosian gallery solo shows over the last year (in Beverly Hills and London), and he has a solo show on tap for later this month at the Aïshti Foundation in Jal el Dib, Lebanon. Another one-person outing, at the Brant Foundation Art Study Center in Greenwich, Connecticut, just ended its run a few weeks back.

Fischer’s Paris exhibition opens October 14, during the annual FIAC fair in the city, and it won’t be the only important happening named after a Leonardo—a retrospective for the Old Master of that name opens at the Louvre later this month.