Botticelli at Frieze Masters, Banksy Bristles, and More—Morning Links from October 2, 2019

London
See a preview of works on offer at Frieze London and Frieze Masters. [Frieze]
Ted Loos on how “the organizers of Frieze London and Frieze Masters are ready to welcome a world of art to their home base, even as Brexit looms.” [The New York Times]
Here’s the story of a $30 million Botticelli came to be the lone offering in the Frieze Masters booth for Trinity Fine Art gallery. [The New York Times]
A survey of the most-shown artists in London since 2000: “Lucian Freud comes out on top with 10 shows, followed by David Hockney with eight, Tacita Dean and Andy Warhol joint third with seven, and Jake & Dinos Chapman and Cornelia Parker tied with six.” [The Art Newspaper]
In response to a trademark dispute, Banksy opened a store called Gross Domestic Product to sell “impractical and offensive” merchandise such as a police riot helmet made to look like a disco ball. [The Guardian]
News
A judge in India has ordered Facebook and Google to take down posts related to sexual-harassment allegations against artist Subodh Gupta. The court also ruled that Instagram must reveal the identity of the user behind the account @Herdsceneand, which has posted allegations against Gupta and others, by the time of a hearing next month. [The Art Newspaper]
Hip-hop legend Q-Tip is sharing his diverse art holdings in “Q-Tip: The Collection” at Bonham’s auction house in New York. [Artsy]
Representatives from the unions at the New Museum and the Brooklyn Academy of Music are among the figures assembled for a roundtable on cultural organizing in New York. [The New Inquiry]
Visions
Check out an essay by a translator of painter Giorgio de Chirico’s poems. “As I translated, I became more and more convinced by de Chirico as a poet, as well as by the significance for him of writing in Italian. Juxtaposition and elision are some of poetry’s most fundamental building blocks—a potent, maybe inevitable outlet for his metaphysical collisions.” [The Paris Review]
Guardian critic Jonathan Jones reviewed a Rembrandt show at Dulwich Picture Gallery in London—and exhibition that “has even brought in Peter Suschitzky, cinematographer of The Empire Strikes Back, to help craft the show in a way that brings out the great artist’s genius for telling stories with light.” [The Guardian]
Misc.
The Onion holds forth: “Bernie Sanders Unveils Plan To Tackle Income Inequality With Art Heist From Billionaire’s Home.” [The Onion]
Robert Wilson, the great avant-garde theater director, posted a letter he wrote to storied opera singer Jessye Norman one day before she died on Monday. [Robert Wilson]