Pace Gallery Plans Paris Presence

As business gets underway at the Frieze art fair in London this week, many leading players in the art industry have Paris on the mind. David Zwirner is scheduled to open his new space in the French capital during the FIAC fair in a fortnight, and British heavyweight White Cube is reportedly planning to establish an office and viewing space there in the coming months.

Now ARTnews can reveal that the Pace Gallery is looking for a building in Paris, and may have already settled on a location, though its exact plans are not yet clear. Pace CEO Marc Glimcher declined to comment this afternoon.

Pace’s apparent Paris play comes just weeks after it opened a soaring $80-million, eight-story headquarters in the Chelsea section of New York, centralizing its operations in a city where it once had multiple locations spread throughout that neighborhood and Midtown.

Founded by Arne Glimcher in Boston in 1962, and now run by Marc, the enterprise has a total of six locations, in London, Hong Kong, Seoul, Geneva, and Palo Alto, California, in addition to New York. Earlier this year, Pace shuttered its Beijing location, citing the difficulty of doing business in the Chinese capital right now.

The steady move to the City of Lights comes as businesses in seemingly every industry try to make sense of how Brexit—and particularly a no-deal Brexit, which looms at the end of this month—could affect business in the United Kingdom. (Zwirner, White Cube, and Pace all have presences in London.)

When Zwirner detailed his Paris plan this past summer, he pointedly told the Financial Times, “Brexit changes the game. After October, my London gallery will be a British gallery, not a European one. I am European and I would like a European gallery, too.”