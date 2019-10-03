Yayoi Kusama ‘Infinity Room’ Heads to Toledo Museum of Art as Part of ‘Multi-Sensory Experience’ Push

COURTESY TOLEDO MUSEUM OF ART

Yayoi Kusama’s infinitely popular “Infinity Room” installations are going on view across the country this season, with the ICA Boston and the Crystal Bridges Museum of Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, acquiring the immersive works and the Westport Arts Center in Connecticut exhibiting two large-scale pieces by the artist through November 2.

Now one of the artist’s illusionistic installations is heading to Ohio. The Toledo Museum of Art will present Kusama’s installation Fireflies on the Water (2002) from December 14 to April 26, 2020, marking its first exhibition of an “Infinity Room.” The work, which will be on loan from the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, features a mirrored interior with 150 lights hanging from its ceiling and a pool of water at its center.

Halona Norton-Westbrook, the director of curatorial affairs at the TMA, told ARTnews that a Kusama “Infinity Room” has “been on our wish list for quite some time.”

“We’re really pleased to have the opportunity to do it,” she said, adding that the institution has “really been cultivating a strong part of our exhibition program that is about multi-sensory experiences.”

Norton-Westbrook said added in a statement that “Fireflies on the Water speaks to Kusama’s ongoing investigation into the relationship between ourselves, the space that we occupy, and the ungraspable concept of infinity.”

The museum will charge non-members $5 to experience the installation alone for 60 seconds; tickets will be available to the public starting November 25.