Banksy Bidding Bonanza, John Steinbeck Material to Auction, and More: Morning Links from October 4, 2019

The Market
At Sotheby’s in London, a Banksy painting of a chimpanzee-filled House of Commons set off a bidding war. The work sold for $12.2 million, a record for the artist. [ARTnews]
John Steinbeck’s correspondence with Jackie Kennedy is coming up for sale, along with journals by the author. [Bloomberg]
König Galerie of Berlin plans to open a Tokyo space next month with a Juergen Teller solo outing. [Artnet News]
Acquisitions
The Getty made two big acquisitions: a painting by Agnolo Bronzino and two Gothic marble sculptures by Giovanni di Balduccio. [Los Angeles Times]
The Palmer Museum of Art at Penn State in University Park has received a gift of 200 works from the estate of Barbara R. Palmer, who died in January, including pieces by Frederic Edwin Church and Winslow Homer. [Daily Collegian]
Studio Visits
South African–born, Berlin-based artist Robin Rhode got the profile treatment by Osman Can Yerebakan. [T: The New York Times Style Magazine]
On the occasion of Lari Pittman’s retrospective at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, Press Play revisited a recent interview with the artist. [Press Play/KCRW]
Museum Leadership
Art collector, patron, and hedge-funder Ken Griffin has given $125 million to the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago, which will be renamed the Kenneth C. Griffin Museum of Science and Industry. [Chicago Tribune]
Lawrence Rinder, who announced last month that he will step down as director of the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive, discussed his tenure, and said that he now plans to write and “do what I can to help with the 2020 election.” [The Daily Californian]
Joe Baker, the executive director at Palos Verdes Art Center in California, has been tapped to lead the Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center in Ledyard, Connecticut. [The Day]
And More
Vanity Fair’s 2019 New Establishment List features dealers Larry Gagosian and David Zwirner and collectors Steve Cohen and Swizz Beatz, among other art notables. [Vanity Fair]
“This wedding at Lake Garda in Italy was inspired by artist Cy Twombly.” [Vogue]