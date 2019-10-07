ARTnews in Brief: MoMA Will Show Six Site-Specific Works—and More from October 7, 2019

Monday, October 7, 2019
Five Plus One: Reopening, MoMA Will Show Six Site-Specific Works
The Museum of Modern Art in New York will display six long-term, site-specific artworks in its public spaces beginning October 21, when it officially reopens to the public after a $450 million renovation. Commissions by Kerstin Brätsch, the design collective Experimental Jetset, Goshka Macuga, Yoko Ono, and Philippe Parreno, along with a large-scale work by Haim Steinbach recently acquired by the museum, will be on view in MoMA’s lobby, Café 2,
Galerie Eva Presenhuber Names Partner
Galerie Eva Presenhuber, which has spaces in Zurich and New York, has named Markus Rischgasser, who has been with the gallery since 2002, a partner. Rischgasser has worked as the enterprise’s director of sales for the last 10 years, and he is currently spearheading its business in Asia. Founder Eva Presenhuber, whose gallery reps Doug Aitken, Valentin Carron, Eva Rothschild, and others, said in a statement that “Markus’s professionalism, dedication, and loyalty towards our artists, clients, and the gallery are legendary.”