ARTnews in Brief: MoMA Will Show Six Site-Specific Works—and More from October 7, 2019

Monday, October 7, 2019

Five Plus One: Reopening, MoMA Will Show Six Site-Specific Works

The Museum of Modern Art in New York will display six long-term, site-specific artworks in its public spaces beginning October 21, when it officially reopens to the public after a $450 million renovation. Commissions by Kerstin Brätsch, the design collective Experimental Jetset, Goshka Macuga, Yoko Ono, and Philippe Parreno, along with a large-scale work by Haim Steinbach recently acquired by the museum, will be on view in MoMA’s lobby, Café 2, the Louise Reinhardt Smith Gallery, the Carroll and Milton Petrie Terrace Café, and the Lewis B. and Dorothy Cullman Education and Research Building. The works vary in media and subject matter, from Macuga’s monumental Jacquard tapestry focusing largely on the museum and its collection to Ono’s PEACE is POWER (2019), for which the artist has covered the walls and ceilings of a third floor gallery with images of blue sky.

Galerie Eva Presenhuber Names Partner

Galerie Eva Presenhuber, which has spaces in Zurich and New York, has named Markus Rischgasser, who has been with the gallery since 2002, a partner. Rischgasser has worked as the enterprise’s director of sales for the last 10 years, and he is currently spearheading its business in Asia. Founder Eva Presenhuber, whose gallery reps Doug Aitken, Valentin Carron, Eva Rothschild, and others, said in a statement that “Markus’s professionalism, dedication, and loyalty towards our artists, clients, and the gallery are legendary.”