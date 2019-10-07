And the Award for Best Press Release Goes to … Brian Belott!

CHRIS SANDERS

You may know him from his frozen paintings in the Whitney Biennial that just closed. You may know him for his rock-bedecked calculators. You may know him from that time he displayed artwork by children at Gavin Brown’s Enterprise. You may know him from that time he set his hair on fire. However you know him, Brian Belott is having a show coming up at Morán Morán gallery in Los Angeles on October 12, and the press release for it has—excusing a few spelling errors (however, “goop” for “group” seems altogether intentional)—set a new standard for the form.

Forget the actual work! (Which looks characteristically neat, by the way.) This press release has it all! “The Grammy’s red carpet,” “Shakespeare’s circle of witches around a cauldron,” “bulbous paint covered pillow stuffing balls,” “a vat of Haim Steinbach taffy”!

Remember the phrase from the Comte de Lautréamont that inspired André Breton to inspire the Surrealists? “As beautiful as the chance encounter of a sewing machine and an umbrella on an operating table”? Belott seems to want to go that one (or two or three) better.

Here’s the release: