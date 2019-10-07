ARTnews

 

Remembering Matthew Wong Through His Dreamy, Otherworldly Landscapes

By Posted 10/07/19 3:54 pm

Matthew Wong, 'River at Night,' 2018, oil on canvas

Matthew Wong, River at Night, 2018, oil on canvas.

COURTESY THE ARTIST AND KARMA, NEW YORK

Matthew Wong, a painter early in his career, died last week at age 35. The artist cited figures like Edvard Munch, Shitao, Xu Wei, Lee Lozano, Vincent van Gogh, and Alex Katz, among others, as influences for his mesmeric landscapes. Below is a selection of his recent works and images from his solo debut at Karma, New York, in 2018.

