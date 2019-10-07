Remembering Matthew Wong Through His Dreamy, Otherworldly Landscapes
Matthew Wong, River at Night, 2018, oil on canvas.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND KARMA, NEW YORK
Matthew Wong, a painter early in his career, died last week at age 35. The artist cited figures like Edvard Munch, Shitao, Xu Wei, Lee Lozano, Vincent van Gogh, and Alex Katz, among others, as influences for his mesmeric landscapes. Below is a selection of his recent works and images from his solo debut at Karma, New York, in 2018.
-
-
Matthew Wong, End of the Day, 2019, oil on canvas.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND KARMA, NEW YORK
-
-
Matthew Wong, Day 3, 2018, oil on canvas.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND KARMA, NEW YORK
-
-
Matthew Wong, Winter’s End, 2019, oil on canvas.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND KARMA, NEW YORK
-
-
Matthew Wong, Starlight, 2019, oil on canvas.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND KARMA, NEW YORK
-
-
Matthew Wong, Dark Reverie, 2019, oil on canvas.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND KARMA, NEW YORK
-
-
Matthew Wong, Spring, 2018, oil on canvas.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND KARMA, NEW YORK
-
-
Installation view of Matthew Wong’s solo exhibition at Karma, New York, in 2018.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND KARMA, NEW YORK
-
-
Installation view of Matthew Wong’s solo exhibition at Karma, New York, in 2018.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND KARMA, NEW YORK
-
-
Installation view of Matthew Wong’s solo exhibition at Karma, New York, in 2018.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND KARMA, NEW YORK
-
-
Matthew Wong, See You On the Other Side, 2019, oil on canvas.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND KARMA, NEW YORK
-
-
Matthew Wong, Day 2, 2018, oil on canvas.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND KARMA, NEW YORK
-
-
Matthew Wong, The Quiet Night, 2018, oil on canvas.
COURTESY THE ARTIST AND KARMA, NEW YORK
© 2019 ARTnews Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved. ARTnews® is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.