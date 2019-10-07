Robert Indiana’s Maine Home Faces Uncertain Future, Rube Goldberg’s Work Goes On View at Queens Museum, and More: Morning Links From October 7, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Artists
Jacolby Satterwhite discussed his new exhibition at Pioneer Works in Brooklyn—”an experiment in intersecting mediums,” in his words—with ARTnews. [ARTnews]
Sculptor Antony Gormley is planning to install seven monumental sculptures on the coast of Brittany in France. The project, which is pending approval from French authorities, would function as a commentary on Brexit, with the works facing towards Britain. [The Guardian]
The late Robert Indiana reportedly requested in his will that his home in Vinalhaven, Maine, be transformed into a museum, but “there are concerns here on the island about just what an Indiana museum might entail,” Murray Carpenter writes. [The New York Times]
Lives
Matthew Wong, an early career artist who created vibrant and otherworldly scenes on canvas, has died at the age of 35. [ARTnews]
Infinity Watch
People are reportedly selling tickets to the ICA Boston’s Yayoi Kusama “Infinity Room” installation through Stubhub at elevated rates. A representative for the museum said that it is taking steps to stop these unsanctioned sales. [Artnet News]
Kusama’s popular “Infinity Rooms” are going on view at a number of venues across the U.S. this fall, including the Toledo Museum of Art in Ohio, which announced last week that it will exhibit her installation Fireflies on the Water. [ARTnews]
The Talent
Sheikha Hoor Al Qasimi, president of the Sharjah Art Foundation, has been named creative director of the menswear label Qasimi, which was established by her late twin brother. [The National]
California
American Monument, lauren woods’s installation examining police violence against black people, is now on view at UC Irvine’s Beall Center for Art + Technology in California. The work’s sound component was paused during its previous exhibition at the Cal State Long Beach University Art Museum when Kimberli Meyer, woods’s collaborator, was fired from her post as director. [Los Angeles Times]
A community of model-makers are creating small-scale versions of their favorite vintage signs around the Golden State. [Atlas Obscura]
Design
A new show at the Queens Museum in New York traces Rube Goldberg’s 72-year career. [Gothamist]
Cas Holman, founder of the toy company Heroes Will Rise and professor at the Rhode Island School of Design, talked to The New Yorker about why “good toys make good people.” [The New Yorker]