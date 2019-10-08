Desert X Board Members Resign Over Saudi Arabia Project, and More: Morning Links from October 8, 2019

News
After the Coachella Valley–based art biennial Desert X voted to work with the government of Saudi Arabia on a 2020 edition in the country, three of its 14 board members resigned—artist Ed Ruscha, art historian Yael Lipschutz, and philanthropist Tristan Milanovich—over the country’s record of human-rights abuses. [Los Angeles Times]
New York’s Fort Gansevoort gallery is expanding to Los Angeles. [ARTnews]
David Breslin and Adrienne Edwards will curate the next Whitney Biennial, which will be presented in 2021. [ARTnews ]
Institutions
Here’s a look at the internal changes that the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston has been making following allegations of racist activity within the institution. [Associated Press]
Shalini Le Gall has been named curator of European art and director of academic engagement at the Portland Museum of Art in Maine. [Artforum]
Works by Leroy Lamis, William Dole, Lee Gatch, and Red Grooms have been donated to the Hunterian Art Gallery in Glasgow by the retired art dealer Phillip A. Bruno. [ARTnews]
The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s newest exhibition is a sweeping affair with 180 objects of armor, titled “The Last Knight: The Art, Armor and Ambition of Maximilian I.” [Observer]
Artists
Njaimeh Njie, an artist based in Pittsburgh, has mounted photographs of black life in the city’s Hill District in the locations where they were shot. The project comes with an online interactive map that guides users through the sites and shares stories from longtime residents. [Citylab]
Take a look at the studios spread along the Spree River in Berlin, where artists such as Tomás Saraceno and Alicja Kwade have transformed old industrial buildings into art compounds. [New York Times ]
Walter Hood, who was recently named a MacArthur “Genius,” has won the Gish Prize, which comes with a $250,000. [ARTnews]