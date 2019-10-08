In New York, Art-Filled Private Spaces Open to the Public for a Limited Time: Picks from Open House New York 2019

COURTESY THE FRICK COLLECTION

Fall in New York!

New art exhibitions alight, the leaves take on a whole new spectrum of colors, and the temperature drops, taking away the most robust smells of the city. The beginning of the season also marks this year’s edition of Open House New York Weekend, a program dating back to 2003 that opens scores of buildings, private residences, artist studios, and other architectural delights to the public.

OCNY Weekend runs October 18 through 20, and while most certain venues can be enjoyed during select visiting hours on those days, some require advance reservations. They can be made starting today, Tuesday, October 8, at 11 a.m. (Note that they tend to fill up quickly.) Quite a few of these limited-attendance events are likely to be of interest to art aficionados, among them:

– Entry into the Frick Art Reference Library on the Upper East Side.

– A visit to sculptor Barry X Ball’s new studio in Williamsburg started in 2003.

– A hard hat tour of the forthcoming home of the soon-to-open Swedish photography center Fotografiska NYC near Gramercy Park.

– A tour of the New York Studio School in Greenwich Village, which includes the onetime work space of famed patron Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney.

– The chance to wander through the National Arts Club right on Gramercy Park.

Among the reservation-free events, there are dozens more art-related venues. And while some of these New York treasures are regularly open to the public (though to varying degrees), OCNY provides a nice excuse to finally pay them a visit.

Have you been to, say, the fascinating Alice Austen House on Staten Island—where the pioneering photographer (and the first woman on the island to own an automobile) once resided? How about the long-running, storied Alphabet City alternative gallery Bullet Space?

Now is the time.