The Museum of Modern Art Expands: Complete Coverage

On October 21, the Museum of Modern Art will reopen its doors to the public after a summer-long closure that allowed it to complete the finishing touches on its $450 million renovation and expansion. It is, without question, the event of the season in New York, and perhaps the entire art world, and it comes only about 15 years after its last expansion, which was met with dramatically mixed responses. In the run-up to the big reveal, ARTnews has asked artists to weigh in on what they want from the reimagined institution and delved into MoMA’s rich history, which spans nearly 90 years. Once the space opens, reports from inside, and commentary on its shows and architecture, will follow. Below, a complete guide to our coverage, which will be continually updated as the grand opening approaches. Watch this space.

What Do Artists Want from the New MoMA?

Howardena Pindell, Betty Tompkins, Lawrence Weiner, and many more respond.

A Look Back: MoMA’s Essential Shows

The most important shows in MoMA’s history—and what ARTnews said about them.

— The 1930s: From its first show to a Bauhaus survey

— The 1940s: From a Mexican art blockbuster to the first retrospective for a female artist

— The 1950s: From a Jackson Pollock survey to a group show that altered the course of American art history

— The 1960s: From a self-destructing Jean Tinguely to a critically savaged Op art show

— The 1970s: From “Information” to a survey for a 33-year-old Frank Stella

Book Excerpt from Among Others: Blackness at MoMA

Read about the museum’s fumbled first showing of black American art in 1934, in this piece by Charlotte Barat and Darby English.