Robert Mnuchin Sells $35 M. de Kooning, Chicago’s ‘Feminist Moment,’ and More: Morning Links from October 9, 2019

Thinking Big
Dealer Robert Mnuchin will offer an untitled Willem de Kooning painting from his collection at Sotheby’s New York in November. The work has an estimate of $25 million to $35 million, and a third-party backer has placed an irrevocable bid, meaning that it will sell. [Bloomberg]
A restoration of Keith Haring’s famed “Crack Is Wack” mural in New York is just about done. [Gothamist]
New York Times architecture critic Michael Kimmelman: “MoMA Keeps Getting Bigger. Is That Better?” [The New York Times]
Leonardo Watch
It turns out that Leonardo da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man won’t make it to the artist’s Louvre retrospective after all. An Italian court has said that the work won’t travel because it is too fragile. [ARTnews]
Changing Tides
Nearly ever special exhibition at the Art Institute of Chicago this fall focuses on a woman. The museum “is having a feminist moment,” Lori Waxman writes. [Chicago Tribune]
Artists Simone Leigh, Amy Sherald, and Lorna Simpson sat down with Jenna Wortham for a conversation about being a black woman in the art world. “I’ve never heard a white artist be accused of their work being too white,” Leigh said. “Not one time.” [The New York Times]
Read about how and why four female artists—Mary Sibande, Aïda Muluneh, Alice Mann, and Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum—are changing the face of contemporary African art. [i-D]
Money
There is officially a Snopes entry on whether Bernie Sanders was planning to steal art from billionaires in an attempt to combat wage disparities. (Spoiler alert: The myth comes from an article on the satirical website the Onion.) [Snopes]
The Institute of Contemporary Art in Philadelphia has received $1.15 million from an anonymous donor. [Artforum]
Fashion
“The Coolest New Gallery Is Your Local Celine Store,” reports GQ. [GQ]