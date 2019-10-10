ARTnews Celebrates Frieze London with Event Hosted by Yassmin and Sasan Ghandehari

Last Monday evening ARTnews kicked off Frieze London with an event hosted by Top 200 Collectors Yassmin and Sasan Ghandehari for collectors and distinguished guests including artist and designer Ron Arad, collector Uli Sigg, Galerie Thaddaeus Ropac senior global director Julia Peyton-Jones, Hayward Gallery director and 2019 Venice Biennale curator Ralph Rugoff, and jeweler Wallace Chan.

The Ghandeharis have appeared on the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list since 2015. Yassmin sits on the Development Council of the University of the Arts London, and is a member of Sotheby’s advisory board and a founding member of the British Fashion Council’s Fashion Trust. The Ghandeharis’ collection focuses strongly on Impressionism, and postwar and contemporary art; guests enjoyed highlights from the couple’s holdings during a festive champagne reception celebrating the newly redesigned magazine.

At the event, ARTnews editor-in-chief Sarah Douglas spoke about the redesign for the magazine’s relaunched Fall 2019 issue, on newsstands now in select cities. “This issue really is such a huge step for ARTnews,” she said. “It’s a completely different animal from what we were creating in the past…. [The issue] is not only such an enjoyable read. It’s something you can really hold in your hands, like an object, and something you want to keep on your bookshelf and enjoy over time.”

Included in the issue are the 2019 Top 200 Collectors list, a profile of Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean and Alicia Keys (who are new additions to the Top 200 list), and features about the Chinese art market and artists’ estates.

