MoMA Reopens, Generates Controversy, and More: Morning Links from October 11, 2019

MoMA’s Reopening
Andrew Russeth reviews the newly renovated MoMA: “It is in places like the contemporary galleries that one is reminded of how incredible, and perhaps unachievable, MoMA’s mission is now.” [ARTnews]
Take a look inside MoMA’s rehang, and see how the museum has begun revising the history of modernism. [ARTnews]
Some 220 artists, curators, and art historians have penned an open letter to MoMA and Larry Fink, one of its trustees, asking them to cut financial ties to services with stakes in private prisons. [ARTnews]
Infinity Watch
David Zwirner gallery has detailed its hotly anticipated Yayoi Kusama show for November in New York. The gallery is expecting 100,000 visitors, many of whom will be there to see a new “Infinity Mirror Room.” [ARTnews]
News
The Courtauld Institute of Art in London has added two teaching positions in modern and contemporary art of Africa and the African diaspora, marking a sign of globalization at a school that has typically skewed Western in its programming. [The Art Newspaper]
Bjorn Thorbjarnarson, who performed surgery on Andy Warhol just before the artist’s death in 1987, has died at the age of 98. [New York Times]
Goings-On
Aicon Contemporary gallery in New York’s East Village, which specializes in art by Indian and Pakistani artists, is hosting two shows to commemorate the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, on what would have been the activist’s 150th birthday. [New York Times]
Alongside Tracey Emin, the governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney, unveiled a new £20 note featuring the face of artist J. M. W. Turner.
[The Art Newspaper]
And More
Take a gander at Horacio Salinas’s photographs of his fantastical, bric-à-brac creatures. [The New Yorker]
Behold: a New York deli made entirely out of felt by artist Lucy Sparrow.
[Observer]