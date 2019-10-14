ARTnews in Brief: Gavlak Gallery Moves Los Angeles and Palm Beach Locations—and More from October 14, 2019

COURTESY THE ARTIST AND BONNY POON, PARIS

Gavlak Gallery Moves to New Spaces in Los Angeles and Palm Beach

After closing her operations in Los Angeles and Palm Beach, Florida, for part of the summer, dealer Sarah Gavlak is reopening her galleries in two new exhibition spaces this fall. Gavlak will move from Hollywood to a 4,500-square-foot location, complete with a private showroom and a separate project space, in Downtown Los Angeles. It’s part of an arts complex that also includes Susanne Vielmetter and Nicodim Gallery. The inaugural exhibition in the L.A. venue, which opens October 26, will feature works by Lisa Anne Auerbach, Marilyn Minter, Betty Tompkins, and others. In Palm Beach, Gavlak will take up residence at the Royal Poinciana Plaza shopping center. The Florida outpost will open in November with a solo presentation by Candida Alvarez.

NADA Miami Names 2019 International Gallery Prize Recipient

The Paris-based gallery Bonny Poon is the winner of the fourth annual NADA Miami International Gallery Prize, which gives enterprises outside the United States the opportunity to exhibit at the NADA Miami fair. Bonny Poon will present works by Marie Karlberg, Ilya Lipkin, Kunle F. Martins, and Julian Tromp in its debut presentation at the fair, which runs from December 5 to 8. In a statement, gallery cofounder and director Bonny Poon said, “At a time when fairs can be financially difficult, the International Gallery Prize is a vital and urgent reminder of what it means to actually support young galleries.”