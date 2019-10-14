C.I.A. Officer Says She Posed as Art Dealer While Undercover in Shanghai

SHUTTERSTOCK/EUGENE LU

If you were involved in the art world in Shanghai in the early 2000s, there is a chance you interacted with an art dealer who was actually a C.I.A. agent. In her upcoming memoir, Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the C.I.A.,” former spook Amaryllis Fox says that she posed as a dealer during the day while conducting intelligence operations at night. Fox left the left the agency in 2010, and now resides in Los Angeles. Her book, which details her life in— as she puts it as—“the most dangerous places the planet has to offer,” will be released by Random House on October 15.

Both Fox and her then-husband, who was also a C.I.A. officer, disguised themselves as members of the art industry during the period, Fox says in a profile from the New York Times. (The interview for the piece took place at Odeon, the Manhattan bistro that has long been an art-world standby, which is a nice touch.) It sounds like it was a harrowing experience for the couple: they had just had a child, and the Chinese government assigned them a live-in housekeeper who monitored them at home.

The book, which the Times describes as if a “John le Carré character landed in Eat Pray Love,” will eventually be turned into a TV series developed by Apple, with Captain Marvel Brie Larson in the main role. (A note: Fox says that some details have been changed to protect classified information, so we’re taking her word about all of this.)

Fox’s involvement with art apparently didn’t end when she left Langley, the Times notes. She actually met her current husband, Robert F. Kennedy III, the son of Robert Kennedy Jr., at Burning Man. Only in America!