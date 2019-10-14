ARTnews

 

John Giorno Dies, Uffizi Director Wins Contract Extension, and More: Morning Links from October 14, 2019

By Posted 10/14/19 9:00 am

John Giorno and Clarissa Dalrymple.

COURTESY ELIZABETH DEE

News

The artist John Giorno, a storied New York figured who expanded the possibilities of poetry, died on Friday at the age of 82. [ARTnews]

Jason Gutierrez and Amisha Padnani report: Carlos Celdran, a Philippine cultural activist and performance artist who received national attention for his dramatic protest against the Roman Catholic Church’s stance on reproductive health,” has died. He was 46. [The New York Times]

Museums

Eike Schmidt has been tapped to lead the Uffizi in Florence for four more years; earlier this month he pulled out of plans to take the top job at the Kunsthistorisches Museum in Vienna. [The Art Newspaper]

At the Hammer Museum’s annual gala in Los Angeles, Judy Chicago and Jordan Peele were honored. Feminist icon Gloria Steinem said: “You can pretty much divide the world, the art world, and certainly you can divide my life into before and after Judy Chicago.” [Los Angeles Times]

David Mack: “A white student on a middle school trip to Washington, D.C., spat on a black patron at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture on Friday, prompting his class to be ejected from the museum.” [Buzzfeed News]

Artists

Filmmaker and activist Linda Goode Bryant, the founder of the Just Above Midtown gallery, shares how she spends her Sundays. [The New York Times]

“Trump’s Court Artist”: Art historian Jennifer A. Greenhill considered the work of Jon McNaughton, who has depicted the president hugging the American flag and sprinting for a touchdown while playing football. [The Atlantic]

On the opposite end of the political spectrum from McNaughton, Hans Haacke gets the profile treatment from Blake Gopnik in advance of his upcoming New Museum survey. [The New York Times]

Gagosian

For French readers: Larry Gagosian discussed his career, and hints at his future plans, in a new interview. One regret that he has: not holding on to more works he owned by his friend Jean-Michel Basquiat. [Les Echos]

Gagosian was honored with an Award of Courage from amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, at its annual gala. [The Hollywood Reporter]

The Talent

The Jeju Museum of Art in South Korea has named Inseon Kim to be artistic director of the second Jeju Biennale, which opens May 2020. [e-flux]

