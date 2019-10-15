Salvador Dalí Work Swiped from San Francisco Gallery

SHUTTERSTOCK

Police are currently on the hunt for a Salvador Dalí print priced at $20,000 that was plucked from a San Francisco gallery over the weekend.

The theft took place on Sunday at Dennis Rae Fine Art by an unknown perpetrator who remains at large. The heist took “less than a minute,” the gallery’s director, Rasjad Hopkins, told the Associated Press.

“He was in and out of there in a shot,” he added.

The piece is titled Burning Giraffe (1966), and it was insured, along with all the other works in the gallery’s current show on Geary Street, which is devoted to the famed Surrealist.

The thief was caught on surveillance footage taking the piece from its place on an easel, which was momentarily unsecured from a lock-and-cable tether that normally secures it. The footage shows the swindler scooping the piece up into his right arm and immediately carrying it down the street.

The theft from the gallery has been a recent issue for the gallery. The local news station KRON4 reports that a statue was stolen from the gallery’s location in Fisherman’s Wharf just a few weeks ago.

“I think it was a theft of opportunity,” Hopkins told the Post, who also used the theft as a an opportunity to deliver a bit of salesmanship. “I’d say it’s one of the most desirable pieces out of that period,” he said.

If you happen to have information on the theft, the San Francisco police will be eager to hear from you.