New Van Gogh Museum Director, Collector Stefan Edlis Dies, and More: Morning Links from October 16, 2019

The Latest
Stefan Edlis, the towering Chicago-based collector of Pop and contemporary art, died at the age of 94.
ARTnews
The next director of the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam will be Emilie Gordenker, an American-born curator who for more than a decade has helmed the Mauritshuis museum in the Hague.
ARTnews
Artists and Institutions
Check out an interview with British artist Gavin Turk (“art’s king of trash”) on “plastic, protest, prison, and canning his pee.”
The Guardian
Artist Nick Cave was anointed among a group of four “Greats” by T: The New York Times Style Magazine. (The others are architect Shigeru Ban, fashion designer Nicolas Ghesquière, and actress Rachel Weisz.)
T: The New York Times Style Magazine
The Times also paid tribute to 30 years of visionary status for the interdisciplinary German art-and-technology enterprise Z.K.M.—“a thrillingly destabilizing institution that smudges the boundaries between life and art.”
The New York Times
The Critics
Guardian critic Jonathan Jones was unmoved by a Nam June Paik show at Tate Modern, writing: “He built a garden of tellies, revelled in digital overload and foresaw the internet back in 1974. What a shame this revealing show smothers Paik in seriousness.”
The Guardian
New Yorker correspondent Lauren Collins weighed in on Jeff Koons’s recently unveiled Parisian public artwork Bouquet of Tulips: “I don’t know about you, but, if I were creating a monument to the victims of terrorist attacks, a pallid, disembodied hand wouldn’t be my first thought.”
The New Yorker
The Paris Review has an appreciation of storied comic artist Kim Deitch, who has a new graphic novel reflecting on his career under the title Reincarnation Stories.
The Paris Review
The Future
Doreen Carvajal: “With a blockbuster Leonardo exhibition fast approaching, the Louvre and its production partners are fine-tuning a virtual reality tour with three-dimensional views of the [Mona Lisa] that look beyond the jostling crowds, the shatterproof glass case, and the layers of varnish from restorations and the fading green patina.”
The New York Times
Fashion photographer David LaChapelle shot a calendar for the coffee brand Lavazza in Hawaii.
The Guardian