ARTnews in Brief: Galeria Nara Roesler Launches Curatorial Initiative—and More from October 21, 2019

© JAIME CASTRO

Monday, October 21, 2019

Galeria Nara Roesler Launches New Curatorial Initiative, Consultantship

Galeria Nara Roesler, with spaces in New York, Rio de Janeiro, and São Paulo, has established a permanent curatorial consultantship with the art historian and writer Luis Pérez-Oramas. Beginning this fall, he will serve as artistic director at-large for the new Roesler Curatorial Project, which aims to create experimental exhibitions, publications, and research initiatives to in the service of dialogue between writers, curators, and artists. The gallery will also facilitate grants and residencies through the Roesler Curatorial Project. Pérez-Oramas said in a statement, “It is a real privilege, as a curator and art historian, to enjoy such a broad opportunity to try new ideas, follow intellectual intuitions and conceive shows beyond institutional constraints and even beyond purely commercial goals.”

Tate Britain Taps New Director of Collection for British Art

Polly Staple has been named director of collection for British Art at Tate Britain in London, and has a start date of January 2020. The post was previously held by Ann Gallagher. Staple has worked as the director of the Chisenhale Gallery in London since 2008, presenting shows by Ghislaine Leung, Mandy El-Sayegh, Maria Eichhorn, and others. Prior to that, she worked with Frieze as director of Frieze Projects, and as editor at large of Frieze magazine.

Smithsonian American Art Museum Names First Luce Foundation Curatorial Fellow

The Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C., has tapped Grace Yasumura to be its first Luce Foundation Curatorial Fellow. In her new position, Yasumura will assist on the curation of a survey charting the way American sculptors have thought about race over the years. Her position is supported by a grant from the Henry Luce Foundation through which the museum will receive $590,000 over the course of five years. She starts at the museum on November 12.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Acquires Iconic Movie Costumes From Cinema History

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles has acquired some storied holdings of Hollywood paraphernalia, from the costume Shirley Temple wore in the 1939 film The Little Princess to the gnarly-looking robe that Jeff Bridges wore as “The Dude” in the 1998 cult classic The Big Lebowski. Other highlights of the new holdings include a costume worn by Debbie Reynolds in Singin’ in the Rain, Sammy Davis, Jr.’s suit from Porgy and Bess, Jack Nicholson’s crimson jacket from The Shining, a wig worn by Elizabeth Taylor in Cleopatra, Diana Ross’s ensemble from Lady Sings the Blues, a waitress uniform from Thelma and Louise, and a costume from Mary Queen of Scots, among others.