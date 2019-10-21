Keith Haring Mural Will Go to Auction, MoMA Reopens Early, and More: Morning Links from October 21, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
MoMA
Surprise! The newly expanded Museum of Modern Art in New York opened its doors one day ahead of schedule on Sunday, offering free admission to visitors all day. [ARTnews]
Activists interrupted a party at MoMA on Friday to demand that the museum and its trustee Larry Fink cut their alleged ties to private prisons. “It’s not just divestment—it’s divest and reinvest,” one member of the group Decolonize This Place said. [ARTnews]
R.I.P.
Ed Clark, who charted new frontiers for abstraction with his vibrant paintings, has died at age 93. [ARTnews]
Sculptor and installation artist Huang Yong Ping, whose work combined techniques from historical Chinese art and recent avant-garde movements, died on Saturday at 65. [ARTnews]
The Market
Ron Meyer, the vice chairman of NBC Universal and cofounder of Creative Artists Agency, has filed a $10 million lawsuit against dealers Susan Seidel and Jamie Frankfort, whom he claims sold him a fake Mark Rothko painting. [The Art Newspaper]
A Keith Haring mural removed from a stairwell at Grace House, a Catholic youth center on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, will be auctioned off at Bonhams in November. The Times takes up the question, “Is this right for a piece painted with the youth center’s enjoyment in mind?” [The New York Times]
Politics
Last week, President Trump attended a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Louis Vuitton workshop in Texas that was also attended by heavyweight art collector Bernard Arnault, founder of the brand’s parent company, LVMH. Critic Vanessa Friedman notes that the brand’s owner, LVMH, whose portfolio includes Dior, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, and Sephora, has now become “the first major fashion group to so publicly align itself with the president.” [The New York Times]
Half-naked activists from the climate group Extinction Rebellion staged an intervention at the National Portrait Gallery in London to call attention to the museum’s ongoing relationship with BP. The protesters covered their bodies in fake oil and lay on the ground in a gallery housing an exhibition sponsored by the oil and gas company. [The Guardian]
Exhibitions
The New York Public Library is staging a show of more than 200 objects—including photographs, notebooks, letters, and more—from novelist J. D. Salinger’s archive. “It ended up being a little more personal than I thought it would be,” the writer’s son, Matt Salinger, said of the presentation. [The New York Times]
Marquee Names
Take a look inside Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney’s neoclassical home in Old Westbury, Long Island, where the sculptor and heiress who founded the Whitney Museum in 1931 spent weekends and summers. [The Cut]
Actor Jennifer Lawrence married dealer Cooke Maroney, a director at Gladstone Gallery in New York, on Saturday. The ceremony was held at a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island. [USA Today]