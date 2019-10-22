Instagram Talks Nudity with Artists, Leonardo Mania Grows, and More: Morning Links from October 22, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
The Latest
Instagram held a closed-door roundtable in New York on Monday with artists and museum leaders about its community guidelines and content moderation policies as they relate to nudity in art.
An 8,000-year-old pearl—the oldest known pearl in the world—is going on view at the Louvre Abu Dhabi.
Leo
Guardian critic Jonathan Jones called the Leonardo da Vinci show at the Louvre in Paris “a blockbuster with brains.”
Farah Nayeri filed an overview of “eight highlights from the retrospective that plot Leonardo’s trajectory as an artist and show the breadth and range of his talents, explained by the curators.”
Issues
A new exhibition at the ICA Boston considers the plight of refugees and others moving around an unstable world. Nadja Sayej: “Featuring 40 artworks created by 20 key artists, ‘When Home Won’t Let You Stay: Migration Through Contemporary Art’ looks at how displacement, migration, and immigration have inspired the works of artists over the past 20 years.”
New York University’s newspaper spoke with professors who signed an open letter denouncing MoMA’s connection to companies invested in the private prison system and migrant detention.
Matthew Wong
The New York Times has an obituary for Matthew Wong, the gifted painter who died earlier this month at the age of 35.
If you missed it, read the ARTnews obituary for Wong.
And see a selection of Wong’s paintings, which reward close attention.
Misc.
The U.S. Army is training specialists in art. “A new reserve group, inspired by the Monuments Men of the World War II era, will aim to protect antiquities and important cultural sites in war zones,” Ralph Blumenthal and Tom Mashberg reported.
In the New York Review of Books, Erin Schwartz went long in a consideration of artist Meriem Bennani on the occasion of her show at Clearing gallery in Brooklyn: “Visitors first encounter a block of low stadium seating upholstered in polyester faux crocodile skin; on a screen looming above, a video narrated by an animated crocodile provides a brief orientation.”
Washington Post columnist Alexandra Petri once wore an art-related Halloween costume that didn’t go over so well.
