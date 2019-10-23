Yayoi Kusama Work to Macy’s Parade, ‘Salvator Mundi’ May Still Travel, and More: Morning Links from October 23, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Kusama Watch
A Yayoi Kusama work will appear in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York next month. [ARTnews]
Meanwhile, a Kusama installation now on view near the ICA Miami is at the center of a new lawsuit. A German financial services firm alleges that dealer Inigo Philbrick is withholding from it works by Donald Judd, Wade Guyton, and Christopher Wool that are collectively valued at more than $14 million. [ARTnews]
The Leonardo Latest
How did the Louvre’s big Leonardo retrospective come together? Kelly Crow reports. [The Wall Street Journal]
With the opening of the Louvre’s Leonardo exhibition one day away, there is still a chance that the absent Salvator Mundi might appear in it. [The Art Newspaper]
Politics
The Democratic candidate for president of the United States that artists want most is Bernie Sanders, according to one study. [The Guardian]
Painting
A painting of the Madonna and child with the attribution “close to Raphael” sold for €1.27 million ($1.41 million) at the Dorotheum auction house in Vienna. [The Art Newspaper]
Authorities removed a painting believed to have been looted by the Nazis from the Arkell Museum in Canajoharie, New York. [Times Union]
Critic Antwaun Sargent profiled artist Jonathan Lyndon Chase, writing that the artist’s work “gives black queer men, like myself, who have stood in museums where narrow representations are given pride of place and are commonly heralded as universal expressions, an opportunity for real reflection and dreaming.” [GQ]
Museums
Saudi Arabia is getting a modern art museum on the outskirts of the country’s capital, Riyadh. [Forbes]
Christopher Knight reviewed “Manet and Modern Beauty” at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, writing, “His acute vision … continues to inspire new art today.” [Los Angeles Times]