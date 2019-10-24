$18 M. Frank Lloyd Wright House Sells to Marijuana Moguls, and More: Morning Links from October 24, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Los Angeles
An iconic Frank Lloyd Wright house in Los Angeles sold for a whopping $18 million to a marijuana mogul couple whose cannabis products are available at Sephora. [Variety]
The Santa Fe Arts Colony in L.A.’s arts district is one of the few places in the city that offers affordable housing for artists. Pending rent hikes could change that. [KCRW]
Systems Analysis
For his just-opened New Museum survey, Hans Haacke has created new work, including an installation related to Trump’s Twitter feed and a new poll. [ARTnews]
An exhibition in Munich uses scientific analysis to explore how Anthony van Dyck reworked his canvases. [The Art Newspaper]
Artist Tara Donovan discussed the support system that Arne and Marc Glimcher have created over the years at their Pace Gallery. [Town & Country]
A Season of Leonardo
The Louvre’s gargantuan Leonardo da Vinci retrospective, timed to the 500th anniversary of the artist’s death, opened to the public today. A user’s guide answers your burning questions. [ARTnews]
Holland Cotter thinks the “marvelous show” is “quieter, slower, better” than your average blockbuster exhibition. [The New York Times]
Artists
Ahead of Teresita Fernández’s mid-career survey at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, Hilarie M. Sheets spoke with the artist. [The New York Times]
Carolina A. Miranda talked with artist Shirin Neshat, who is currently the subject of a solo show at the Broad in L.A. [Los Angeles Times]
And Laura van Straaten profiled the artist Meleko Mokgosi, who will soon have a show with Jack Shainman Gallery at all three of its venues in Manhattan and Kinderhood, New York. [The New York Times]
Dept. of Misc.
The battle between D.C.’s mayor and the city’s art commission has come to an end—for now. [Washington City Paper]
The MCA Chicago shared a series of art-related memes, some of which touched on its recent Virgil Abloh show. [Twitter]