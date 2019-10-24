ARTnews

 

$18 M. Frank Lloyd Wright House Sells to Marijuana Moguls, and More: Morning Links from October 24, 2019

By Posted 10/24/19 8:47 am

Frank Lloyd Wright's landmark Ennis House recently sold for $18 million to a marijuana mogul couple.

PHILIP SCOTT ANDREWS/AP/SHUTTERSTOCK

Los Angeles

An iconic Frank Lloyd Wright house in Los Angeles sold for a whopping $18 million to a marijuana mogul couple whose cannabis products are available at Sephora. [Variety]

The Santa Fe Arts Colony in L.A.’s arts district is one of the few places in the city that offers affordable housing for artists. Pending rent hikes could change that. [KCRW]

Systems Analysis

For his just-opened New Museum survey, Hans Haacke has created new work, including an installation related to Trump’s Twitter feed and a new poll. [ARTnews]

An exhibition in Munich uses scientific analysis to explore how Anthony van Dyck reworked his canvases. [The Art Newspaper]

Artist Tara Donovan discussed the support system that Arne and Marc Glimcher have created over the years at their Pace Gallery. [Town & Country]

A Season of Leonardo

The Louvre’s gargantuan Leonardo da Vinci retrospective, timed to the 500th anniversary of the artist’s death, opened to the public today. A user’s guide answers your burning questions. [ARTnews]

Holland Cotter thinks the “marvelous show” is “quieter, slower, better” than your average blockbuster exhibition. [The New York Times]

Artists

Ahead of Teresita Fernández’s mid-career survey at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, Hilarie M. Sheets spoke with the artist. [The New York Times]

Carolina A. Miranda talked with artist Shirin Neshat, who is currently the subject of a solo show at the Broad in L.A. [Los Angeles Times]

And Laura van Straaten profiled the artist Meleko Mokgosi, who will soon have a show with Jack Shainman Gallery at all three of its venues in Manhattan and Kinderhood, New York. [The New York Times]

Dept. of Misc.

The battle between D.C.’s mayor and the city’s art commission has come to an end—for now. [Washington City Paper]

The MCA Chicago shared a series of art-related memes, some of which touched on its recent Virgil Abloh show. [Twitter]

