Harmony Korine Plans Gagosian Show with ‘Aliens’ Designer H. R. Giger, Mark Prent

GAGOSIAN/© H. R. GIGER MUSEUM

The worlds of film and fine art are about to have quite the macabre crossover at Gagosian’s Park & 75 outpost in New York. Opening on November 5, “Birth Machine Baby” will bring together work by H.R. Giger, the Swiss artist famed for his Academy Award-winning design work for the 1979 film Alien, and Mark Prent, who’s best known for what can be described as sculptures of bodily torture (past examples include a tarantula sticking its pincers into a screaming baby’s head, a melting face swarmed by bugs—you get the idea).

To top it all off, the two-person show is curated by a man known for alchemizing horrific scenes into moments of gut-wrenching beauty: the film director and Gagosian artist Harmony Korine. (Maybe best to leave the kids at home with a sitter for this one!) The Gummo director has compiled a mixture of work by the artists, including the humanoid sculptures by Giger pictured above.

Though it’s a touch surprising to see Giger and Prent in such blue-chip territory, they both have deep roots in the art world. Prent has shown with the iconoclastic New York dealer Mitchell Algus, and Giger has a museum devoted to his work in his hometown of Gruyères, Switzerland. Naturally, the museum is in a château that dates back to medieval times, though its innards were totally refurbished to emulate the eerie and ominous style of the artist, who died in 2014.

The Gagosian show runs through December 21.