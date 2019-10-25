Read Artist Betty Tompkins’s Statement on Instagram’s Nudity Policy

COURTESY THE ARTIST AND P·P·O·W, NEW YORK

Earlier this week, ARTnews reported that Instagram had convened a roundtable of artists and museum leaders as part of its ongoing efforts to receive feedback from its users. The main topic of conversation was the image-sharing platform’s policies about pictures featuring nudity, specifically when it comes to artworks. Many of the invited guests, among them artists Marilyn Minter, Micol Hebron, Joanne Leah, and Siddhant Talwar, had previously had their posts or accounts temporarily deleted or rendered almost unfindable.

The artists’ main point of contention is Instagram’s ban against female-perceived nipples in artworks. Currently, Instagram allows for nudity in painting and sculpture, but not photography, video, and documentation of performance art. Many of the artists also decried the app’s decision to assign a gender to imagery of people’s nipples without that person’s consent, which can be harmful to non-binary and gender non-conforming users. While Instagram did not announce any next steps, a spokesperson told ARTnews that the day’s proceedings felt like “the start of a conversation between us and the art community.” And Minter said she left feeling like the situation was “a work in progress.”

One artist who was invited to the roundtable, however, was unable to attend. The Instagram account of painter Betty Tompkins, who is best-known for her groundbreaking and controversial “Fuck Paintings” series, made between 1969 and 1974, was deleted in April after she posted the layout of an exhibition catalogue that included a black-and-white reproduction of one of her works showing heterosexual penetration. Though her account was later restored, Tompkins told ARTnews that she found the entire experience “extraordinarily stressful,” and she asked that a statement on Instagram’s nudity policy be read in her absence at this week’s meeting. Tompkins’s statement follows in full below.