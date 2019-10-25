Ousted Armory Show Director Benjamin Genocchio Now Working for L.A.-Based Shoshana Wayne Gallery

COURTESY SHOSHANA WAYNE GALLERY

Two years ago, Benjamin Genocchio, the director of the Armory Show art fair in New York, was replaced after five women reportedly came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Six months later, he found a new job as U.S. vice president of Galerie Gmurzynska, which has spaces in Switzerland (in Zurich and Zug) as well as an outpost in New York. Now, after leaving that position, he has a new role at the New York office of another enterprise: Shoshana Wayne Gallery of Los Angeles.

Genocchio is now director at large for Shoshana Wayne, which also announced plans to move its L.A. space down the street to a new address on West Jefferson Boulevard. In a statement to ARTnews, Genocchio said, “I’m tremendously honored to be joining Shoshana Wayne Gallery, one of the oldest most prestigious galleries in Los Angeles with a 35-year history, as they embark on a new chapter with a custom-built 5,000-square-foot exhibition space set to open early next year.”

Prior to working at the Armory Show, Genocchio had been editor of Artnet News and, before that, editorial director of Louise Blouin Media. In 2017, the New York Times reported the allegations of sexual misconduct, with eight women accusing Genocchio of having made inappropriate comments in front of him. At the time, Genocchio said he had “never intentionally acted in an inappropriate manner nor spoke to or touched a colleague in a sexually inappropriate way.” Hours after the report was published, the Armory Show replaced him with Nicole Berry, then the fair’s deputy director.

Shoshana Wayne Gallery first opened in 1986 in Santa Monica, California. Over the years, it has shown a spread of important artists, including Yoko Ono, Nicole Eisenman, Michal Rovner, Beverly Semmes, Dinh Q. Lê, Elaine Reichek, Mounir Fatmi, Kathy Butterly, and more.