The State of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, Fate of Haus der Kunst, and More: Morning Links from October 25, 2019

Institutional Critique
Maya Phillips considers the state of the National Museum of African American History and Culture on its third anniversary. “The central question that the museum presents is the degree to which a national memorial to the history and culture of a marginalized people, set in that nation’s capital and funded and supported by that nation’s federal government, can hold the nation accountable to not just its past but its present situation.”
[The New Yorker]
Haus der Kunst in Munich will have a new artistic director starting next April: Andrea Lissoni, who is succeeding the late Okwui Enwezor. The museum has been in disarray since Enwezor left, and Lissoni’s appointment has people—among them Adrian Piper—wondering how he can navigate the institution through the fray. [ARTnews]
Around New York
Here’s a deep dive into New York City’s process for approving new public monuments under Mayor Bill de Blasio, hot on the heels of controversy surrounding the installment of a Simone Leigh work in Central Park after members of the community opted for a Vinnie Bagwell piece. [New York Times]
The New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx will host a Yayoi Kuasama exhibitionnext spring titled “Cosmic Nature,” with a new bronze sculpture called Dancing Pumpkin.
[ARTnews]
Edge, a new feature set on the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards, is set to become the”highest outdoor observation deck in the Western Hemisphere” when it opens to New Yorkers in March. [Gothamist]
News
At Christie’s post-war and contemporary art evening sale next month, Alma Thomas, whose work hung in the White House during the Obama administration, could more than double her auction record. [ARTnews]
Here’s the list of 72 artists participating in the Singapore Biennale. [Artforum]
Japanese art collective teamLab, known for their bright, immersive environments, will open two permanent exhibition spaces in Shanghai and Macau. [The Art Newspaper]
Visuals
Kanye West hosted a launch event for his ninth album Jesus Is King, accompanied by an IMAX film featuring imagery of artwork by James Turrell. [Rolling Stone]
In case you missed it, West announced last month that the film had been shot in Turrell’s fabled Roden Crater. [ARTnews]
Shi Guorui employs the age-old practice of camera obscura to capture stark organic imagery of the Catskills. His work is on display in the area at the Thomas Cole House through December 1. [New York Times]