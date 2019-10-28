Rediscovered Cimabue Painting Sells for $26.8 M., Dealer Ronald Feldman Retires, and More: Morning Links from October 28, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
News
Shane Campbell Gallery in Chicago closed this past weekend. The gallery, which was run by Shane and Julie Campbell, hosted shows by artists like Mary Weatherford, Jonas Wood, Amy Sillman, and Mark Grotjahn. [ARTnews]
Dealer Ronald Feldman will retire as director of his New York gallery, which he founded in 1971. [The New York Times]
Robert Gore Rifkind, who collected German Expressionist art and donated thousands of works on paper and books to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, has died at age 91. [Los Angeles Times]
The Market
“Collectors from Beijing and Shanghai, in particular, were scarce,” Ching-Hsin Chung, director of Art Taipei, said of the turnout to the fair’s 26th edition. [The Art Newspaper]
A recently discovered painting that has been attributed to the 13th-century Italian master Cimabue was sold at auction in France for $26.8 million. The London-based dealer Fabrizio Moretti was the buyer. [The New York Times]
The Critics
Jerry Saltz and Justin Davidson, New York Magazine‘s art and architecture critics, respectively, sat down to debate the strengths and shortcomings of the new Museum of Modern Art. “I love that for the first time ever, you can get lost at MoMA,” Saltz remarks at one point in the conversation. [Vulture]
Museums
The Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles is organizing a program of performances and installations for its Geffen Contemporary branch in the city’s Little Tokyo neighborhood. Supported by a $5 million gift from MOCA trustee Wonmi Kwon, the series is called “Wonmi’s Warehouse Programs.” [The Art Newspaper]
The University of Maine at Presque Isle’s Reed Art Gallery will present an exhibition of works, including paintings, drawings, and fiber pieces, created by local Mi’kmaq artists. Titled “People of the Dawn: A Celebration of Mi’kmaq Art,” the show will open November 1. [The County]
And more
Here’s the story of George Nkrumah Meizah, a student studying art therapy at St. Thomas Aquinas College in Sparkill, New York. “His long-term goal, he said, is to help children and older patients who have trauma to express themselves through painting, sketching or drawing,” Sara Aridi writes. [The New York Times]
“It is quite telling of portraiture that love shines through. It is one of the reasons I know I can’t paint people I don’t love,” artist Celia Paul told The Guardian on the occasion of the publication of her memoir and upcoming exhibition at Victoria Miro in London. [The Guardian]
And finally, behold a selection of photographer Sage Sohier’s intimate images of people with their animal companions. “In several of her photographs, the owners are dwarfed by their more or less monstrous charges,” Brian Dillon writes of photos in which llamas, pythons, and Weimaraners abound. [The New Yorker]