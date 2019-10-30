Marc Jacobs Sends Art to Auction, Olga Viso on the New MoMA, and More: Morning Links from October 30, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Dealing and Collecting
With auction season fast approaching, WWD has details on the sale of works from the collection of fashion designer Marc Jacobs: “Oh to live like Marc Jacobs. Well now thanks to Sotheby’s, fans sort of can.”
WWD
Here’s a look at how the Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive is handling a recent gift of 3,000 quilts.
Fast Company
Lauren Kelly, a director at Sean Kelly Gallery in New York, told the Cut how she dresses for a day in the art world.
The Cut
Views
Los Angeles Times art critic Christopher Knight weighs in on the Desert X festival’s plans to host an iteration in Saudi Arabia, writing that the partnership “is morally corrupt.”
Los Angeles Times
Olga Viso, a former director of the Walker Art Center and the Hirshhorn Museum, reviews the new MoMA, writing that it shows “an incredible amount of curatorial license and freedom to experiment“ that could ultimately inspire “the necessary risk (and possible failure) required to make true structural change.”
ARTnews
Hito Steyerl has told any institution receiving funding from the German government to stop showing her work, until it condemns Turkey’s military campaign against Kurdish fighters.
Artnet News
News
As fires continue across California, the Getty Center and Getty Villa will remain closed through Friday, and other institutions are taking precautions.
ARTnews
Portland State University will open its new Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art next month, which will be the third institution named after Schnitzer in the Northwest.
The Oregonian
The Contemporary Art Fair of Chile has postponed its upcoming edition, scheduled to open November 21, in the wake of protests roiling the country.
The Art Newspaper
Picture This!
Artist Cindy Sherman spoke with Derek Blasberg, telling him that she “thinks selfies are a cry for help.” Blasberg also asked Katy Perry, Nicolas Ghesquière, and fellow Pictures Generation artist Robert Longo to weigh in on Sherman’s work.
WSJ. Magazine
The New York Times on how Duane Michals searched the Morgan Library in New York and found himself.
The New York Times
Artist Alicja Kwade, who currently has a solo show at the MIT List Visual Arts Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has inaugurated a public artwork in San Francisco’s Transbay neighborhood, as part of a commission from Related California.
Forbes