World’s Biggest Art Prize Goes to Doris Salcedo, Lawsuit Over Christie’s Diamond, and More: Morning Links from October 31, 2019

GLENN COPUS/EVENING STANDARD/SHUTTERSTOCK

Money

Doris Salcedo is the first winner of what is now the world’s largest art prize, the Nomura Art Award, which comes with $1 million. [ARTnews]

Former ARTnews Top 200 collector Jho Low will reportedly give up around $1 billion in a settlement related to a lawsuit brought against him by the U.S. Department of Justice. [Bloomberg]

An Italian family sued Christie’s, alleging that the auction house is selling a diamond said to be worth $40 million despite accusations that the stone had been stolen. [The New York Times]

Museums

As promised, the curators of the newly reopened Museum of Modern Art are already thinking about what works will appear in the next rehang. Among the offerings set to come: a full gallery devoted to Gordon Parks. [The Art Newspaper]

The Andy Warhol Museum has made a big discovery: a cassette on which Lou Reed sings unheard songs with lyrics inspired by the artist’s 1975 book The Philosophy of Andy Warhol: From A to B and Back Again. [The New York Times]

The Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York has named Jon C. Iwata the new chair of its board. [Artforum]

Paris

“Is the Paris art world dead?” According to writer Will Mountain Cox, the city is constantly dealing with the weight of history. [The Daily Beast]

With the Grand Palais, one of Paris’s biggest art spaces, set to close for three years as part of a renovation, officials will build a temporary venue near the Eiffel Tower. [The Art Newspaper]

A Collaboration in L.A.

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Yuz Museum in Shanghai, and the Qatar Museums have revealed plans to share a series of shows, including exhibitions of Yoshitomo Nara and Zhang Daqian. [The Art Newspaper]

Here’s a look inside the Nara show, which opens in L.A. next spring. [ARTnews]

Frank Stella

“Why Boston needs a major public art work by native son Frank Stella.” [The Boston Globe]