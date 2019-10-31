After Closure in Face of Fire Engulfing L.A., Getty Center in Will Reopen Saturday

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/SHUTTERSTOCK

The Getty Center and Getty Villa in Los Angeles will reopen on Saturday, November 2, after closing to the public earlier this week as a result of the Getty Fire burning nearby. A museum representative said in a statement to ARTnews, “We are grateful to the first responders who worked so hard to protect our neighborhood, and we hope for a swift resolution to the remaining fires.”

The museum has said it has incurred no damage to its buildings or artworks in its collection.

As of Thursday, the Getty Fire was 39 percent contained, after having burned through 745 acres. The Los Angeles Times reported that most mandatory evacuations related to the disaster were lifted on Wednesday.

The Museum of Sonoma County in Santa Rosa, which also closed earlier this week due to the Kincade Fire in Northern California, reopened on Thursday. Reached by ARTnews, Jeff Nathanson, executive director and curator of the institution, said that entry to the museum will be free through the weekend.

Nathanson also said that, though the air quality within the museum had deteriorated this week, an initial inspection has revealed no smoke or ash damage to the museum’s collection. “We’re very relieved about that and the progress being made in the Kincade Fire containment,” he said.

The Kincade Fire impacting Sonoma county is now 60 percent contained, after so far scorching 76,825 acres. Though the evacuation orders were lifted for more than 140,000 county residents on Wednesday, the fire destroyed at least 282 structures and injured two firefighters.

The Charles M. Schultz Museum, also located in Santa Rosa, will “remain closed until further notice,” according to a recording on the museum’s phone line. Queries for further details on Thursday were not immediately returned.