London Performance Venue Declines Sackler Grant, Getty to Reopen, and More: Morning Links from November 1, 2019

News
Tom Finkelpearl will leave his post as the commissioner of the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs. [ARTnews]
The Getty Center is set to re-open tomorrow, after being closed all week because of nearby firefighting efforts. [ARTnews]
The National Gallery of Canada has tappedKitty Scott to be its new deputy director and chief curator, effective January 2020. [Artforum]
The London performing arts centerRoundhouse has refused a $1.3 million grant from the Sackler Trust. [The Art Newspaper]
Here’s at look at how Patrick Drahi, the new owner of Sotheby’s, plans to transform the auction house’s operations. [Bloomberg]
Reviews
Jason Farago reviews the New Museum’s Hans Haacke retrospective: “The show cannot disguise that Mr. Haacke has often been a better activist than artist. Much of his later work is flat-footed and polemical, when compared to his initial accomplishments in institutional critique. Yet there is still a value to Mr. Haacke’s early art of disclosure.” [New York Times]
Jeremy Bolen takes a look at two new exhibitions in Atlanta focused on how to photograph the abstract. The shows, by Bryan Graf and Christina Price Washington, are on view respectively at Atlanta Contemporary and the Swan Coach House Gallery. [Burnaway]
Long Reads
RoseLee Goldberg, the founder of the New York performance art biennial, Performa, which opens today, discusses the latest developments in the field. [Wall Street Journal]
“With Drawn Arms,” a collaborative exhibition between Olympic athlete Tommie Smith and artist Glenn Kaino, is coming to the San Jose Museum of Art on the same day that Smith will be inducted to the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame. Here’s the story of how their politically charged show came to be. [Vanity Fair]
The Season
Ciara and Russell Wilson re-created Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s iconic “Apeshit” music video, filmed at the Louvre, for their Halloween costumes this year. [Vulture]