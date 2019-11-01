Australia Picks Sound Artist Marco Fusinato for 2021 Venice Biennale Pavilion

COURTESY THE ARTIST

The Venice Biennale in Italy is now winding down, with a little more than 20 days left on its run, and that means that nations are starting to prepare for the 2021 edition. New Zealand was first out of the gate, with the announcement in September that it had picked Yuki Kihara to be the first artist from the Pacific region to represent the country at the grand show. Now, Australia has revealed its choice.

The Australia Council said on Friday that Marco Fusinato will represent the country in the 2021 edition, with Alexie Glass-Kantor, the executive director of Artspace in Sydney and the curator of Art Basel Hong Kong’s Encounters section, lined up to curate the pavilion. It’s not Fusinato’s first time at the biennale, either: he previously appeared as an artist in the main exhibition of the 2015 edition, which was curated by Okwui Enwezor.

Adrian Collette AM, the CEO of the Australia Council, said in a statement that Fusinato’s work at the biennale will “reflect the richness of Australia’s creativity.”

Fusinato, who is based in Melbourne, creates sound works taking the form of recordings, installations, performances, and more. His work often makes use of sound as a way of initiating new forms of perception, sometimes mining his medium’s physical properties to cause viewers to literally feel his work, and he is known to bridge the gap between the art and music worlds, thanks to collaborations with musicians like Thurston Moore (of Sonic Youth) and Bruce Russell (of the Dead C’s). In 2013, he appeared in “Soundings,” the first exhibition of sound art ever mounted at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

The artist’s work was selected from a pool of proposals. Also shortlisted for the pavilion were Adam Linder, Dale Harding, David Haines and Joyce Hinterding, and Patrick Pound.