ARTnews in Brief: Texas Biennial Names Curators for 2020 Edition—and More from November 4, 2019

ALEX BARBER/NASH BAKER

Monday, November 4, 2019

Big Medium Names Curators of 2020 Texas Biennial

The Austin-based nonprofit Big Medium, which organizes the Texas Biennial, has appointed Ryan N. Dennis and Evan Garza as curators of the seventh edition of the exhibition. Dennis is the curator and programs director at Project Row Houses, a nonprofit in Houston, where she focuses on African-American contemporary art and the intersections of art and social justice. Garza, a Houston native and cofounder of Fire Island Artist Residency in New York, served as director of public art at Rice University in Houston from 2016 to 2019, where he oversaw acquisitions of works by Sol LeWitt and Ursula von Rydingsvard and curated exhibitions by Nina Katchadourian, Erika Blumenfeld, and others. He has previously been assistant curator of modern and contemporary art at the Blanton Museum of Art at the University of Texas at Austin, exhibitions and public programs director at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, and member of the Boston Art Commission. And this is not the only big development coming to the next Texas Biennial—for its forthcoming edition, due to open in Austin in 2020, the biennial will for the first time include artists based outside the Lone Star State.

UCCA Center for Contemporary Art To Open Shanghai Outpost

In early 2021, a third branch of Beijing’s UCCA Center for Contemporary Art will open in Shanghai. This leg of the institution, which also has a space in Hebei Province called UCCA Dune, will sprawl across two floors in a mixed-use industrial tower in the northern Jing’an district of Shanghai, as part of a collaboration with property group K. Wah International Holdings Ltd. The space will be designed by Florian Idenburg and Jing Liu’s architecture firm SO-IL, and 5,000 square meters (about 53,819 square feet) of it will be dedicated to exhibition space.