Richard Telles Fine Art, Prominent Los Angeles Gallery, to Close Amid ‘Diminished Sales’

COURTESY RICHARD TELLES FINE ART

A fixture of Los Angeles’s art scene has revealed plans to shutter.

Dealer Richard Telles announced on Instagram that he is closing his L.A. gallery, Richard Telles Fine Art, citing mounting operation costs and “diminished sales.” Telles opened the gallery at 7380 Beverly Boulevard in 1993, following a stint as director of Chicago gallerist Roy Boyd’s Santa Monica branch.

The gallery ended its 26-year-long run with an exhibition of paintings by Richard Hawkins and John McAllister, which were on view through late October. Telles helped launch the careers of artists including Monika Baer, Jim Isermann, Ginny Bishton, and Hawkins. This year, Telles presented solo shows by Victor Estrada, Kim Schoen, and Brandon Lattu, among others, and the gallery also appeared at fairs such as Paramount Ranch, a short-lived but beloved recurring event in L.A., and the Armory Show in New York.

The closure comes as midsize galleries around the world struggle to survive amid steep real-estate prices and increasing competition from mega-gallery empires like Gagosian and David Zwirner. In L.A., a few important spaces have either moved or shuttered recently. In 2016 dealer Mark Moore closed his gallery in Culver City after 33 years. One year later, Acme gallery followed suit, closing after 22 years in business.

According to Telles’s statement on Instagram, the dealer will continue to represent a smaller stable of artists and plans to mount pop-up exhibitions. “Thank you to everyone who has come by over the years,” the gallery wrote in the post. “Stay tuned for future projects.”