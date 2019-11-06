Marciano Art Foundation in L.A. Cuts Staff, Kusama Mania Hits New York, and More: Morning Links from November 6, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
News
Citing low attendance, the Marciano Art Foundation in Los Angeles has laid off at least 60 part-time employees working in its visitors services department. Many had been involved in recent efforts to launch a unionization campaign. [ARTnews]
Starting in June 2020, the National Portrait Gallery in London will close for three years as it undergoes a renovation project. [BBC News]
Market
Fabrizio (Fab) Moretti, the drummer of the Strokes, and Fabrizio Moretti, the Old Masters dealer and collector, will collaborate for a show of paintings and interactive installations at Sotheby’s New York. [ARTnews]
Museums
Joseph M. Pierce: “If museums dedicate time and resources to engaging with Native communities towards reciprocity and reparation, then it is possible that they can also be part of our Indigenous futures.” [The Art Newspaper]
From the ARTnews archives: Meet Candice Hopkins, the curator who’s helping bring Indigenous art into major museums and biennials. [ARTnews]
Kaywin Feldman, the new director of the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., has made her first major hires—Elisa Glazer and Kate Haw, who will serve as external affairs and audience engagement officer and exhibitions and programs officer, respectively. All that and more, in our “In Brief” column. [ARTnews]
Kusama Mania
There are a number of Yayoi Kusama shows in the pipeline, and according to David Zwirner, whose gallery represents Kusama, that’s a sign of a larger shift in the art world. “It’s no longer an elite art world gathering, it’s people interested in all kinds of culture,” the dealer said. [The New York Times]
Zwirner’s gallery is planning to host more than 100,000 visitors over the course of its new Kusama show’s run in New York. [ARTnews]
Money
The APY Art Collective, an Australian activist group, has compared the exploitation of elderly Indigenous artists to a form of “modern-day slavery.” [The Guardian]
A man in Los Angeles made a surprising discovery: $800,000 in prints by artist Benjamin Creme that had been stolen and placed in a relative’s storage locker. [The Washington Post/Associated Press]