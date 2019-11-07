Marciano Art Foundation ‘Has No Plans to Reopen,’ Met’s Costume Institute Announces Next Theme—and More Art News

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Fast Times in the Art World
After a whirlwind few days that saw an attempt by sunionize, layoffs, and the announcement of a temporary closure, the Marciano Art Foundation in Los Angeles has said it has “no present plans to reopen.”
ARTnews
The Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that it’s next big show, opening in May, will take the theme of “About Time: Fashion and Duration.”
The New York Times
At 82, the Minimalist composer Philip Glass considers his legacy.
The New York Times
News
A new lawsuit brings another claim of ownership to a Rudolf Stingel painting at the center of ongoing litigation against dealer Inigo Philbrick.
ARTnews
The Bern Museum of Fine Art has sold an 1873 painting by Manet for $4 million to the National Museum of Western Art in Tokyo. The work is among the most valuable that it received from the collection of Cornelius Gurlitt.
The Art Newspaper
The Japanese embassy in Austria has withdrawn its support of an exhibition on view in Vienna because of the political content of some of the work on view.
Kyodo News
ARTnews Top 200 Collector Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean has signed with the UTA agency. He recently organized an exhibition at its Artist Space gallery in Los Angeles.
Pollstar
The New MoMA: A Full Recap
Latin American scholar Edward J. Sullivan surveyed the inclusion of Latin American and Latinx art in the recently reopened Museum of Modern Art.
ARTnews
Sebastian Smee writes that Kerry James Marshall’s Untitled (policeman), which MoMA acquired in 2016, “shines a light on race, among other things.”
Washington Post
For more on the new MoMA, check out ARTnews’s complete coverage.
ARTnews
Painting Blues
Jason Farago has proposed some crowd-control measures for dealing with the popularity of the Mona Lisa.
The New York Times
After one of his paintings, which appeared in the marketing campaign for Pink Floyd’s 1979 album The Wall, sold for $1.8 million, Gerald Scarfe is looking to sell his whole archive.
Rolling Stone
The Times looks at the careers of two painters, Celia Paul and Cecily Brown, and asks, “Can a Woman Who Is an Artist Ever Just Be an Artist?”
The New York Times