Bloomberg Mulls Presidential Run, Kusama Work Lands in New York, and More: Morning Links from November 8, 2019

News
Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire philanthropist, art collector, and former New York City mayor, is actively considering entering the Democratic presidential primary race. The New York Times reports that “advisers to Mr. Bloomberg said he would likely make up his mind about the race within days, rather than weeks.” [The New York Times]
Some Iraqi artists participating in the MoMA PS1 exhibition “Theater of Operations: The Gulf Wars, 1991-2011” were barred from entry into the United States when they attempted to attend the show’s opening. [Hyperallergic]
Infinity Watch
Here’s a first look inside Yayoi Kusama’s latest exhibition at David Zwirner’s West 20th Street space in New York, which opens to the public on Saturday, November 9. The show, titled “EVERY DAY I PRAY FOR LOVE,” features a new “Infinity Mirror Room” by the artist. [ARTnews]
Market
Segments of the Berlin Wall will be sold at the Brafa Art Fair in Brussels next year. Proceeds from the sale will be split between five charities. [The Art Newspaper]
Here’s a piece on German art dealer Johann König, who is partially blind. He will open a new gallery in Tokyo on November 9. “I don’t choose artworks, I choose artists,” he said of his approach. [The New York Times]
Exhibitions & Performances
While the Louvre opened its Leonardo show in October, the National Gallery in London is presenting its own exhibition dedicated to the Italian master. Beginning this weekend, Leonardo’s The Virgin of the Rocks will be on view at the museum, which is also offering a series of multi-sensory, immersive experiences related to aspects of the painting. [The Guardian]
For her latest work, which debuted on Thursday as part of Performa in New York, artist Kia LaBeija explores the Bauhaus “with both careful study and irreverence,” Maximilíano Durón writes. [ARTnews]
Artists
Artist Tom Sachs: “There are many ways of being an artist, sure, but for me, the biggest one is building my life. Eating, sleeping, fucking, working out, getting my teeth cleaned, my hair cut, sharpening my chisels, and making sure that I have red paint for when the moment strikes.” [Highsnobiety]
And more
Leticia and Miky Grendene talked with the New York Times about why they tend to purchase works “that are happy and uplifting.” Their collection, displayed throughout their Miami home, includes pieces by Irving Penn, Paulo Nazareth, and Seydou Keita. [The New York Times]
Take a look at Emmet Gowin’s eerie and otherworldly images of nuclear destruction, which figure in his new book, The Nevada Test Site. “A sense of mystery and wonder hovers in these images, and it is hard to check the urge to look for symbols,” Max Norman writes of the photographs. [The New Yorker]