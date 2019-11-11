ARTnews in Brief: National Gallery in London Launches Campaign to Purchase Orazio Gentileschi Work—and More from November 11, 2019

NICHOLAS BAILEY/SHUTTERSTOCK

National Gallery Launches Campaign to Purchase Orazio Gentileschi Work

The National Gallery in London is seeking donations to help raise the last £2 million (about $2.5 million) needed to buy Orazio Gentileschi‘s painting The Finding of Moses (ca. 1630), which has been on long-term loan to the museum from a private collection for nearly 20 years. The work is one of several pieces painted by Gentileschi during his 12-year residence in London at the court of King Charles I. The full cost of The Finding of Moses is £22 million (about $28.2 million), though the net cost to the National Gallery is £19.5 million (about $25 million) by a private treaty sale arranged through Sotheby’s and Pyms Gallery. According to a release, the institution has until the end of the year to buy the painting, or “it may be lost to the nation.” Donations can be made via the museum’s website, over the phone, and checks sent in the mail.

Prix de Rome Names 2019 Winner

Artist Rory Pilgrim has won the 2019 Prix de Rome, which comes with €40,000 (about $44,100) and a residency at the American Academy in Rome. Pilgrim, who lives and works in Rotterdam, makes films, performances, music, drawings, and more that have focused on activism and social change. He received the award for his film The Undercurrent (2019–ongoing), which focuses on the lives of a group of young people in Boise, Idaho, and examines notions of sanctuary. Other nominees for the prize included Esiri Erheriene-Essi, Femke Herregraven, and the duo Sander Breure and Witte van Hulzen. The finalists’ work will figure in an exhibition at the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam.