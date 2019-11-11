Auction Week Arrives in New York, Hank Willis Thomas Goes Big in Brooklyn, and More: Morning Links from November 11, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
The Market
Scott Reyburn previews the Impressionist-modern and contemporary auctions in New York this week, where “there are few museum-quality works by the most famous artists to tempt billionaires.” ARTnews will publish reports from the big-ticket evening sales shortly after they conclude every night through Thursday. [The New York Times]
A recently discovered painting by Artemisia Gentileschi hits the block at Artcurial in Paris this week with an estimate of between €600,000 and €800,000 (about $660,000 to $880,000). [The Guardian]
Collector Egidio Marzona has purchased a castle in Naumburg, Germany, with plans to establish a design academy. The castle is the former home of the German architect and critic Paul Schultze-Naumburg, who became a Nazi in the 1930s. [The Art Newspaper]
Artists
Sculptor Gillian Jagger, whose materials included “tree trunks and animal carcasses,” has died at age 88. [The New York Times]
Ai Weiwei: Yours Truly, a new documentary by gallerist Cheryl Haines, traces the artist’s political engagement and activism. [ARTnews]
Lynn Hershman Leeson’s recent interactive installation and film Shadow Stalker explores data-driven surveillance online. “It’s such a perverse, pervasive, invisible system that people don’t understand,” the artist said. [The New York Times]
Marciano Closure
On Friday, employees of the Marciano Art Foundation in Los Angeles, which closed shortly after its workers attempted to form a union, staged a protest at the institution. [ARTnews]
In the wake of these recent developments, Carolina A. Miranda takes up the question, “What’s next for private museums after the closing of the Marciano Art Foundation?” [Los Angeles Times]
The Critics
Jason Farago weighs in on Yayoi Kusama’s hotly anticipated exhibition (complete with a new “Infinity Mirror Room”) at David Zwirner in New York: “There’s no ‘wrong way’ to see art. What concerns me, instead, is how artists respond to new conditions of seeing in an era of smartphones.” [The New York Times]
Interviews
Here’s a Q&A with Lonnie G. Bunch III, the recently appointed secretary of the Smithsonian Institution. “If you want to understand our notions of resiliency, optimism or spirituality, you’ve got to look back to history,” he said. [The Art Newspaper]
New York
A 22-foot-tall bronze arm created by Hank Willis Thomas is now on view in Brooklyn. The work, titled Unity and commissioned by New York City’s Percent for Art program, serves as “a homage to, and celebration of, the unique and multifaceted character of the borough of Brooklyn,” the artist said. [The New York Times]
Behold photographer Bruce Gilden’s scenes from the streets of New York City in the 1980s, which “shine as prime examples of a photographic mode that has all but disappeared,” Chris Wiley writes. [The New Yorker]