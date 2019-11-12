Artist Cecilia Vicuña on Chile Protests: ‘It May Be a Preview of What Awaits People Around the World’

JANE ENGLAND/COURTESY THE ARTIST AND LEHMANN MAUPIN, NEW YORK, HONG KONG, AND SEOUL

Over the past few weeks, Chile has been embroiled in mass protests, with five killed and thousands injured. What started as a revolt against the subway fare in Santiago, the nation’s capital, rapidly expanded, as protestors began focusing on class disparities and the rising cost of living in Chile. It’s estimated that, at one protest on October 25, one million people showed up, demanding the resignation of Chile’s president, Sebastián Piñera, who has said he would remedy the “abuses” that have taken placing during the uprising and make steps toward a new constitution.

Artists are among those who have been impacted by the protests. To hear about the country’s current political state, ARTnews reached out to artist Cecilia Vicuña, who was born in Santiago and is now based in New York. Vicuña, one of the most famous Chilean artists working today, now has work in the current rehang of the Museum of Modern Art, and has long used her work to explore class issues, political strife, and resistance against oppressive states. (Aside from her visual art, Vicuña has also been a prolific activist and writer.) In her statement, Vicuña says that the protests in Chile could foreshadow events in other countries. “It may be a preview of what awaits people around the world,” she writes, “unless we wake up fast to defend our democratic rights!”

Vicuña’s statement follows below.