Centre Pompidou Outpost in France Picks Rising Curator Chiara Parisi as Director

Italian curator and historian Chiara Parisi has been chosen as the next director of the Centre Pompidou-Metz, reports Le Républican Lorrain. She will replace Emma Lavigne, who was tapped in July to lead the Palais de Tokyo in Paris. A spokeswoman for the Centre Pompidou said that Parisi will officially begin her tenure on November 28.

The Rome-born historian has served as the contemporary art curator at the Villa Médicis in Rome since 2017, and was head of programming at the Monnaie de Paris contemporary art space from 2011 to 2016.

“Parisi was unanimously chosen by the jury,” Jean-Luc Bohl, the president of the Metz Métropole local authority, told Le Républican Lorrain. Bohl added that Parisi was selected from six candidates “from around the world. She ticked all the boxes regarding Modern and contemporary art.”

Serge Lasvignes, the president of the Centre Pompidou, was similarly supportive of Parisi, telling the French newspaper Le Figaro that “the decision was taken with all local stakeholders.”

At the Centre Pompidou-Metz, Parisi will oversee a closely watched contemporary art program. And her hire comes as the Pompidou continues to expand its reach internationally. In early November the Centre Pompidou x West Bund space opened in Shanghai, in a building designed by British architect David Chipperfield, who is one of the most sought-after museum designers. In 2015, a satellite space of the Pompidou opened in Malaga, Spain, and another branch launched last year in Brussels. Meanwhile, the Pompidou is currently planning to open a 237,000-square-foot “art factory” in a Paris suburb in 2025.