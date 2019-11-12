$19.6 M. Magritte Leads Christie’s Imp-Mod Sale, Boy Thrown from Tate Modern Balcony Is Recovering, and More: Morning Links from November 12, 2019

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.
Auction Action
A subdued but steady season-opening sale of Impressionist and modern art at Christie’s in New York brought in $191.9 million, right around the middle of what had been estimated. The top lot was a painting by René Magritte that went for $19.6 million. [ARTnews]
London
Filmmaker and artist Steve McQueen is exhibiting portraits of more than 76,000 London schoolchildren at Tate Britain in the hopes of “help[ing] to promote art education in school and the need for diverse work to be included in art institutions,” Lanre Bakare writes. Said McQueen, “I remember going to the National Portrait Gallery and the only black people I saw there were the guards.” [The Guardian]
Nnena Kalu, an artist with autism, made a slew of sculptures and other works for a show in England with support from ActionSpace, a London-based organization that assists artists with learning disabilities. [The Guardian]
The young French tourist who was allegedly thrown from a 10th-floor platform at Tate Modern in London this summer can now move his legs and go outside in a wheelchair. (The teenager accused of attempted murder is due in court in December.) [CNN]
In case you missed it, here’s the ARTnews report on the crime at the time. [ARTnews]
The World
“One year after the Sarr-Savoy report, France has lost its momentum in the restitution debate,” writes Alexander Herman. [The Art Newspaper]
The New York Times “52 Places Traveler” Sebastian Modak visited the Setouchi Triennale on a series of islands in Japan. The nine-month event features artists “transforming abandoned homes into psychedelic dreamscapes and galleries full of thoughtful statements on the natural world and the plight of the country’s more remote communities.” [The New York Times]
New York
Dance critic Brian Siebert says two performances presented by artists Rashaad Newsome and Kia LaBeija “provide fierceness and flash but their shows come up short as dance.” [The New York Times]
Read some excerpts of a discussion titled “The Power of the Critic”—with Jillian Steinhauer, Antwaun Sargent, Manohla Dargis, and Daniel Mendelsohn—organized by the New York Review of Books and David Zwirner Books. [The New York Review of Books]
The new public sculpture by Hank Willis Thomas inspired by the arm of the Statue of Liberty—and mentioned in yesterday’s newsletter—has been interpreted in different ways since it was installed in New York over the weekend, with readings alluding to sports, triumph, Islam, and Michelangelo. [The New York Post]
Misc.
Philadelphia muralist Jimmy Glossblack went from tagging trains to selling art to Comcast and Google. [The Philadelphia Inquirer]
It turns out rapper Chuck D is a great painter of baseball stadiums. [Twitter]